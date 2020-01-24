Hannah Palmer Turns Up The Heat In A Red Bikini & Says ‘Baby I Wish You Would’

Hannah Palmer turned up the heat with her newest Instagram share. As if it weren’t enough that she wore a revealing, red-hot bikini, she paired a flirty caption to match.

There were two photos in the set, where the model rocked a top with thick straps and a low scoop neckline. It had gathered accents throughout, and a tie in the middle that Hannah made into a bow. This put her cleavage on full display. On the other hand, her bottoms were in a simple design with no frills and the straps resting on her hips.

The blonde wore her hair down in a casual side part, her soft curls cascading around both shoulders. In addition, she sported silver eyeshadow and pink lipstick. The simple makeup allowed her to show off her natural beauty as she smiled with her lips closed.

Furthermore, Hannah accessorized with a gold necklace that had a charm with her first name.

The first picture of the set showed her lying on her right side while propping herself up with her arms. She laid her left leg on top, accentuating her curves.

The next shot showed the stunner balancing on her right arm. She placed her other hand behind her head and left her elbow out to the sides. Hannah placed her left leg on top of her right, revealing a small thigh gap.

Next to the model was a pair of sunglasses. While the backdrop was mostly out-of-focus, it appeared to feature a city view.

Hannah tagged the photographer, who simply goes by the Instagram handle films_la. Their feed is filled with shots of the bombshell, suggesting they share a good working relationship.

The sensation’s supporters headed to the comments section with their various compliments.

“Absolutely breathtaking!!!” declared a follower.

“Who tf looks that good sitting down!!” raved an admirer.

“Hi yes god, I want to look like her,” joked a third fan.

Additionally, fellow model Amanda Trivizas stopped by with a response to Hannah’s flirty captions.

“I will,” she wrote.

In addition, the model posted another bikini update just three days ago. She was snapped at that time while rocking a light blue ensemble. It was also a video clip, with Hannah exuding sultry vibes throughout. Her top had a low neckline and was arguably too small, as her underboob peeked through. The bottoms had a high-rise cut that left her booty showing as she enjoyed herself by the poolside.