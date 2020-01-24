Hannah Palmer Turns Up The Heat In A Red Bikini & Says ‘Baby I Wish You Would’

Hannah Palmer turned up the heat with her newest Instagram share. As if it weren’t enough that she wore a revealing red hot bikini, she paired a flirty caption to match. There were two photos in the set.

The swimsuit she wore featured a top with thick straps and a low, scoop neckline. It had gathered accents throughout, and a tie in the middle that Hannah made into a bow. On the other hand, her bottoms were a simple design with no frills. The straps rested on her hips.

The blonde wore her hair down in a casual side part. Her soft curls cascaded around both shoulders. In addition, she wore silver eyeshadow and pink lipstick. The simple makeup allowed her to show off her natural beauty.

Furthermore, the model accessorized with a gold necklace. It had a charm with her first name.

The first picture of the set showed her laying on her right side while propping herself up with her arms. She laid her left leg on top, accentuating her curves. Meanwhile, her cleavage was on full display. Hannah smiled with her lips closed.

The next shot showed the stunner balancing on her right arm. She placed her other hand behind her head, and left her elbow out to the sides. Hannah placed her left leg on top of her right, revealing a small thigh gap.

Beside the model was a pair of sunglasses. And while the backdrop was mostly out-of-focus, it appeared to be of a city view.

Hannah tagged the photographer, who simply goes by the Instagram handle, @films_la. Their feed is filled with shots of the bombshell as they clearly share a good working relationship.

The sensation’s supporters headed to the comments section with their various compliments.

“Absolutely breathtaking!!!” declared a follower.

“Who tf looks that good sitting down!!” raved an admirer.

“Hi yes god, I want to look like her,” joked a fan.

Plus, fellow model Amanda Trivizas stopped by with a response to Hannah’s flirty captions.

“I will,” she wrote.

In addition, the model posted another bikini update just three days ago. She was seen this time rocking a light blue ensemble. It was also a video clip, with Hannah exuding sultry vibes throughout. The top that she wore had a low neckline and was arguably too small, as her underboob peeked through. The bottoms had a high-rise cut that left her booty showing. She was seen enjoying herself poolside.