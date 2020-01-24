Cosplay Model Erica Fett Flaunts Incredible Curves In Sultry Lingerie Set

The cosplayer looked stunning in her revealing lingerie.

On Thursday, January 23, cosplay model Erica Fett shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The photos, taken for the online adult magazine, Elite Online Mag, show the brunette bombshell posing in a beige-walled room with a sizable mirror in the background. The 31-year-old flaunted her fabulous figure in an off-white bra and matching underwear. The revealing lingerie put her incredible cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Erica accessorized the sultry look with statement earrings and a pair of mid-calf socks, adorned with a pastel heart pattern.

The digital influencer pulled back her long locks in a high ponytail and enhanced her already gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup. The application included winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and a violet-hued pink lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a soft pink.

In the first image, the tattooed beauty stood with her shoulders back against a doorframe. Erica tilted her head and gazed seductively into the camera, as she parted her full lips. For the following picture, the model removed her bra and knelt on the hardwood floor. She placed her hands on her thighs and faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked fans to share their opinions regarding the photo set. She also noted that she has been feeling ill and implored her followers to write her message to help “brighten [her] day.”

Many of Erica’s admirers flocked to the comments section to reveal their favorite image and to shower her with well wishes.

“Love number one! But then again, I always love them all! So beautiful! Hope you’re feeling better soon,” wrote one fan, adding a string of pink heart emoji to the comment.

“The first one! Your eyes are mesmerizing!!! Feel better!” added a different devotee.

“I think both are good. Get well soon,” said another commenter.

“Well you brightened more than my day! Feel better soon. Number 2 for obvious reasons, but you look gorgeous in #1. Rest and relaxation,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The expert cosplayer engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon amassed more than 10,000 likes.

Erica is not shy when it comes to showing off her enviable curves on social media. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a topless photo, in which she wore only a pair of black underwear. That provocative post has since been removed from Instagram.