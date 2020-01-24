Lea Michele Stuns In White Lace Mini Dress & Wishes Husband A Happy Birthday

Actress and singer Lea Michele, who many fans know from her role on Glee, took to Instagram to share a sweet message for her husband Zandy Reich’s birthday. The brunette bombshell posted a double Instagram update that featured shots of her and her husband in two different scenarios.

In the first snap that Lea shared, she rocked a white lace mini dress that clung to her curves. The dress hugged her petite physique, and featured a lacy hem and sheer lace sleeves. The dress barely came to mid-thigh, and showcased some of her toned legs. She wore her long locks in a low ponytail that tumbled down her back. Her husband looked casual in a white tracksuit with black strips along the arms and legs, and the two were in a casual space filled with music equipment. Zandy had Lea scooped up in his arms and the couple exchanged a steamy kiss as the camera captured the moment.

The second picture appeared to have been taken in some kind of tropical setting, as there were palm trees visible in the background. The duo matched in white ensembles that carried on the island vibe. Zandy wore a simple white polo short with a crisp collar, and had a few tendrils of hair hanging down in front of his forehead. Lea’s dark locks were slicked back and appeared to be damp, and she wore a white top with some interesting details at the neckline. The brunette beauty appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, if any at all, and she pressed her cheek to Zandy’s as they smiled for the camera.

She paired the two cute snaps with an adorable caption, and her fans couldn’t get enough of the birthday wishes. The post received over 291,400 likes within just six hours, and many of her fans took to the comment section to hare their thoughts on the Instagram update, or to wish Zandy a happy birthday themselves.

“The prettiest couple on earth,” one follower said.

“Cuties! Congrats to him and to you, for having found such an incredible guy,” another fan added.

One follower told Lea “I’m so happy you’re so happy.”

“Omg you are so sweet together,” another follower said.

While Lea’s toned physique was only partially on display in her latest Instagram update, she’s not afraid to flaunt her curves for the camera. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Lea shared a sexy snap in which she stripped down and immersed herself in a bathtub for a photoshoot.