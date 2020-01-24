Jennifer Lopez, 50, Rocks Leggings And Cropped Sweatshirt At Super Bowl Halftime Practice ’10 Days To Go’

Jennifer Lopez gave fans a behind the scenes glimpse at one of the practice sessions for this year’s Super Bowl with the latest video on her Instagram page. In the clip, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer rocked a cropped longsleeved gray Guess sweatshirt and a pair of patterned leggings. She wore her hair in a slick back bun and appeared to be makeup-free.

While the singer/actress didn’t tag the source of the leggings, they look a lot like a design from her collaboration with yoga-inspired fashion brand Niyama Sol.

During the video, Jennifer was captured doing a couple of mock football runs as she waited for her rehearsal performance to start.

“Just me here on the 25-yard line waiting for my cue,” she said in the brief clip. She also shared her excitement about the halftime show, reminding her 110 million followers that the Super Bowl is in 10 days and asking if they were ready to see her onstage.

The post has attracted over 3 million views and more than 6,000 comments since it was uploaded. In the comments section, fans seem excited about the prospect of seeing Jennifer perform on one of the biggest nights in sports and entertainment.

“Only reason I’m watching lol,” one fan wrote before adding a red heart emoji to their comment.

“You’re about to SERVE GIRL OMG,” another eager admirer added.

“Girl, so happy your doing this my team is playing, show it off, can’t wait to see you perform,” a third commenter said.

“I’m sooo ready, this is such a huge moment I can’t wait,” a fourth fan gushed.

Jennifer hinted at her Super Bowl preparations in a previous Instagram post. On January 12, she informed fans that she’d be giving them glimpses of her performance via her TikTok account. She also launched a challenge that required participants to create dance routines to her song “On the Floor.”

The Hustlers actress wore an all-white outfit in the photo that accompanied the caption. She paired a fitted tank top with flattering straight-legged jeans and stiletto boots. Jennifer was also pictured standing in front of a large window looking at the idyllic view beneath her.

Over 3 million Instagram users showed their appreciation for the photo by hitting the like button underneath it. The post attracted over 25,000 comments as well. And much like the most recent post on her Instagram page, fans used the comments section expressed their eagerness about seeing her Super Bowl halftime performance.