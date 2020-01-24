Valeria Mercado Flaunts Booty In Thong Bodysuit On Instagram

Valeria Mercado has been busy on Instagram today, as she’s shared three new posts so far. But her most sizzling update is arguably her most recent share. There were two photos in the set, with the second one showing her flaunting her booty. The model sported an all-black thong bodysuit for the occasion.

As seen in the snaps, the bodysuit had thin straps and a low neckline. Both the straps and the edging along the top were accentuated with a shimmery silver fabric. Thanks to the revealing cut in the back, Valeria’s bare derriere was on full display. She completed her look with a pair of gloves that reached inches past her elbows.

Her curves were further emphasized by her Bambi pose, which she struck while propping herself up with her feet. She left her hands down by her sides and steadied herself. The model also glanced over her left shoulder with a sultry expression on her face, her lips slightly parted.

The Dominican beauty wore striking makeup. This included a heavy cat-eye, along with dark red lipstick. Her hair was also eye-catching, as she wore it down in a middle part. Her locks were styled with defined curls, especially toward the bottom. The longest pieces of her hair almost reached her lower back.

Valeria was photographed on top of a plush bed. In addition to white pillows, a shiny headboard completed the scene. The room that she was in was lit with a yellow glow, which offered a moody vibe.

The bombshell’s fans rushed to the comments section to leave their compliments.

“This caption should be a bible verse,” joked a supporter.

“How u this stunning girl? Ur vibe is so good right now #shining,” gushed an admirer, who added a second comment.

“followed from wayyyyyy back and it’s great to see u where u are #growthgameisstrong.”

“Valeria I hope you know you [sic] I look up to you!” exclaimed a third follower.

“Hot girl Val,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

Previously, on January 8, the sensation was snapped while posing on her knees again. That time, she rocked a silver bikini while photographed at the beach, with the ocean just feet from her. She uploaded three pictures that were fairly similar to one another. Next to the model, a pineapple added to the tropical flair to the photo shoot. Valeria wore her hair down in a middle part and flashed flirty looks at the camera.