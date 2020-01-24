Valeria Mercado Flaunts Booty In Thong Bodysuit On Instagram

Valeria Mercado has been busy on Instagram today. She’s shared three new posts so far. But her most sizzling update is arguably her most recent share. There were two photos in the set, with the second one showing her flaunting her booty. The model sported a thong bodysuit for the occasion.

Her outfit was all-black. The bodysuit had thin straps and a low neckline. Both the straps and the edging along the top were accentuated with a shimmery, silver fabric. Thanks to the revealing cut in the back, Valeria’s bare derriere was on full display. She completed her look with a pair of gloves that reached inches past her elbows.

Her curves were further emphasized by her pose. The stunner struck the Bambi pose while propping herself up with her feet. She left her hands down by her sides and steadied herself. Moreover, the model glanced over her left shoulder with a sultry expression on her face. Her lips were slightly parted in the shot.

The Dominican beauty wore striking makeup. This included a heavy cat-eye, along with dark red lipstick. Her hair was also eye-catching, as she wore it down in a middle part. Her locks were styled with defined curls, especially towards the bottom. The longest pieces of her hair almost reached her lower back.

Valeria was photographed on top of a plush bed. In addition to white pillows, a shiny headboard completed the scene. The room that she was in was lit with a yellow glow, which offered a moody vibe.

The bombshell’s fans rushed to the comments section to leave their compliments.

“This caption should be a bible verse,” joked a supporter.

“How u this stunning girl? Ur vibe is so good right now #shining,” gushed an admirer, who further added in a second comment: “followed from wayyyyyy back and it’s great to see u where u are #growthgameisstrong.”

“Valeria I hope you know you [sic] I look up to you!” exclaimed a follower.

“Hot girl Val,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

Previously on January 8, the sensation was spotted posing on her knees again. Except this time, she rocked a silver bikini. Valeria was photographed at the beach, with the ocean just feet from her. There were three pictures that were fairly similar to one another. In addition to the model, a pineapple added a tropical flair to the photoshoot. She wore her hair down in a middle part and gave flirty looks.