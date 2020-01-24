Bruna Rangel Lima Stuns In Shiny Pink Lingerie With Bows

Bruna Rangel Lima took to her Instagram page today to flaunt her figure. She stunned in a shiny pink lingerie set with a feminine vibe.

The model was seen striking the Bambi pose on top of a bed. Her bra was strapless and hugged her chest. The center of it was decorated with a flirty bow. In addition, her bottoms were matching. It had a v-cut piece of fabric in the front, along with thick straps. It too was adorned with a bow. The set was from Fashion Nova.

The blonde sat next to a couple of white pillows. She placed her hands on top of one with a quilted cover and propped herself up with her left hand. Her pose left her small, butterfly arm tattoo showing.

The sheets that she posed on was tan, orange, and red plaid. The headboard had square tiling throughout, while the backdrop was a blank, white wall. A window could be seen on the left side, although it was covered with blinds.

Bruna wore her hair down in a middle part. Her soft bangs framed her face. Most of her locks were brushed over her right shoulder.

The beauty smiled while tilting her head slightly to the right. She parted her lips and wore glossy, pink lipstick. Her eyes popped, thanks to her use of dark eyeliner on both lids. Plus, her lashes were accentuated with mascara. Furthermore, she accessorized with a thin, gold necklace.

The post was geotagged in Boca Raton, Florida.

Bruna’s admirers headed to the comments section with their reviews of the new update.

“Love your little butterfly tatt,” gushed a supporter.

Many people responded to her question in the captions where she addressed her weight gain.

“Doesn’t matter thick or thin you will still be gorgeous,” declared a follower.

“@xoobruna, I like you thick or thin, through thick & thin,” noted a fan.

“Honestly you look good both ways do it for yourself forget what other people think,” encouraged a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, Bruna posted another lingerie pic on January 10. The model was seen modeling a lacy set this time. It was bright neon yellow, which popped against her tanned skin. Both photos showed her posing with her back facing the camera. This meant that her curvy booty was on show. The bra was lacy with frayed edges along her chest. Meanwhile, it had dual straps in the back. Her bottoms had a high-rise thong cut.