Chelsie Kyriss, Ex-Girlfriend Of Antonio Brown, Seeks Custody Of Their Three Kids

Antonio Brown is facing a new kind of legal trouble, with the mother of three of his children going to court to seek sole custody.

As USA Today reported, Chelsie Kyriss filed a lawsuit in Broward County, Florida, seeking custody of the three boys, ages 5, 4, and 2. The motion was filed on January 15, just days before Brown was accused of felony battery in an incident at his Florida home. In her filing, Kyriss wrote that the NFL free agent “continues to demonstrate an incapacity to make decisions that are in the best interest of the minor children.”

She added that allowing the children to remain with Brown posed a safety issue.

“It is imperative to the safety and the welfare of the Petitioner and the minor children that the Petitioner be awarded sole parental responsibility, as shared parental responsibility would be detrimental to the minor children,” the filing read.

Brown’s ex-girlfriend also asked that any time he spend with the children to be supervised.

This week, police were called to Brown’s home for reports that a moving truck driver was attacked. An associate of Brown was arrested and the receiver holed up in his home when police tried to make contact. On Wednesday, police issued a warrant for felony battery for Brown and worked toward his surrender to police.

As ESPN reported, the Hollywood (Florida) Police Department announced that Brown was facing charges of felony battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, and criminal mischief. Police claim that Brown got into a dispute with the driver after Brown allegedly refused to pay a $4,000 fee to the moving company. When the driver attempted to leave with the former New England Patriots receiver’s property still in the truck, Brown reportedly threw rocks and attacked the man.

While Kyriss’ legal filing preceded the latest drama, it did come amid a series of troubling incidents for Brown. He was accused of sexual misconduct by two women, leading to his release by the Patriots and a subsequent NFL investigation that could result in a lengthy suspension. Brown had already engineered his release from the Oakland Raiders through a series of social media outbursts, for which he faced significant fines from the Raiders. Since his release from the Patriots, Brown has also taken to Twitter to attack New England owner Robert Kraft.

In another incident last week, the receiver shared live video of himself confronting police officers who responded to his home amid a custody dispute with Kyriss.