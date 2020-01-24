Wendy Williams Addresses ‘Fartgate’, ‘I’ve Never Farted On This Show’

Wendy Williams insists she didn't pass gas on live television.

During last Friday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, there was one very bizarre moment that shocked fans and had the Internet laughing. In one particular clip during her “Hot Topics” section, Wendy Williams appears to pass gas loudly and then go on as if nothing had happened. Viewers certainly didn’t miss it and before long the clip had gone viral. During Thursday’s episode of the show, Williams took the time to discuss the incident, which has been dubbed “Fartgate” in detail and denied that she’d farted on the show, according to Page Six.

Williams replayed the video back and acknowledged that she did hear the same sound that everyone was making a big fuss about. However, she insists it is not how it seems and said she’s “never farted on this show.”

“As a matter of fact, I barely fart, you know why? Because gas gets released several different ways and mine is belching, because all I do is talk,” she joked.

She also acknowledged the strange posture she had at the time of the incident. At the time she seemed lean upon her side, only adding to the incriminating moment. To make matters even funnier, she was in the midst of a serious discussion about recent charges against NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr.’s legal issues, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“I don’t lean over like this to release a fart, I’m lean over like this because it’s comfortable. If I sit [straight up] all the time, it’s heavy on my spine,” she explained.

Despite some theories, the strange sound was not in fact super imposed into the clip for a gag. Rather it was coming from back stage, at least according to one her stagehands, John Anderson. Anderson explained that while Williams was doing her “Hot Topics” segment, the staff was preparing for a coming segment featuring scientist and author Dr. Kate Biberdorf. The were planning an experiment which would involve a fish tank being filled with a hose. However, the crew didn’t have the proper hose that was required, thus leading to the awkward sounds.

“The air was just coming out and it was sputtering like someone was farting. Okay? So that’s what it was. It wasn’t Wendy,” Anderson insisted.

Whether or not this is the truth or not, didn’t seem to matter to Williams’ audience who all got a kick out of how seriously the star addressed this topic.