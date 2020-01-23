Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Killer Figure In Lemon-Patterned Crop Top & Matching Skirt

Kristin Cavallari is showing off her enviable figure in a scorching new social media post. As fans of the Laguna Beach alum know, Cavallari loves to share a wide-range of photos on her popular page, including some from her personal life as well as others from her professional life. In the most recent post that was shared for her nearly 4 million fans, the beauty stunned in not just one but two sexy new shots.

In the first photo in the series, the blond bombshell was all smiles for the camera as she struck a pose front and center. The mother of three put her gorgeous figure on display in a sexy, two-piece outfit that featured a tiny white crop top with a bright yellow lemon pattern all over it as well as a matching skirt. The sexy ensemble left little to the imagination, showing off the reality star’s taut tummy and toned legs.

Cavallari held a green fan in one hand and placed the other firmly at her side. For the occasion, she wore her long, blond locks slicked back in a low ponytail while a few pieces of hair fell around her face. The mother of three also rocked a beautiful makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss while completing the look with a number of gold necklaces and some dangly earrings. The second photo in the series showed the bombshell clad in the same outfit but striking a slightly different pose. In the caption of the post, she told her fans that the photos were taken in La Ventana, a small town in Mexico.

The gorgeous new shots have only been live on her page for a short time but they’ve already earned her the stamp of approval from fans, racking up over 96,000 likes in addition to well over 800 comments. Some of her fans commented on the post to rave over her figure while countless others told her that they want to purchase her outfit. A few more simply flooded the comments section with emoji as they appeared to be left speechless.

“Kristin did it again! This collection turns lemons into LEMONADE because it is SWEET!,” one fan gushed, adding a series of lemon emoji to the end of their comment.

“Omg I die for this! So cute and your body is insane,” another added.

“I just bought a pair of earrings from your store when visiting Nashville!,” a third fan chimed in along with a single red heart emoji.