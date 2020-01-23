Lori Harvey Enjoys A Night On The Town One Day After Pleading Not Guilty In Hit-And-Run Case

Lori Harvey recently decided to enjoy herself as her legal troubles ensue.

The stepdaughter of Family Feud host Steve Harvey was spotted in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, January 22. According to Hollywood Life, the model was having some girl time with her friend Asia Carter. The two friends attended Matsuhisa for their dinner for the night. The outlet reports that the restaurant is a celebrity hotspot in the city.

Both ladies opted for a casual look for their night out. In the photos, Harvey is seen walking in front of Carter and is wearing a small, black hoodie. The model paired her look with camouflage jogger pants and black high-top sneakers. Carter is walking slightly behind her friend and is wearing a burgundy tracksuit, which fits loosely on her body. She paired her outfit with white tennis shoes as they are both seen smirking for the camera. Harvey and Carter are both wearing black handbags in the photo and rocking matching, center-part hairstyles.

Harvey seems to be in good spirits as she prepares to try her case in court next month. The Instagram influencer recently pleaded not guilty in the case of a hit-and-run accident that took place in October 2019. Harvey was detained in Los Angeles after being her car was flipped next to a parked car. Harvey allegedly attempted to flee the scene before being found a few feet away by the police. Once the news broke out of the arrest, Harvey took a break from her popular Instagram page.

If convicted, Harvey currently faces two misdemeanors for her involvement in the crash. The model received her charges earlier this month when she was on vacation in Jamaica. California criminal attorney and founder of California Legal Counsel Sharen H. Ghatan Esq. spoke to HL regarding the case and said that Harvey’s lawyers should fight hard to get the charges against her dropped altogether.

“There’s room to negotiate if she allows her attorney the flexibility to negotiate private one on one therapy sessions, anger management, as well as community service hours to ‘earn’ the dismissal,” Ghatan said. “Let’s acknowledge how fortunate it is that there’s no actual person injured and that there’s no driving under the influence allegation, as these are taken extremely seriously by the court.”

Harvey has yet to address her pending court case. Instead, she has been spending time with her new beau, Future, as well as her other friends. Harvey’s famous stepdad has also been mum regarding the charges.