‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Slays In A Tiny Red Bikini In Bora Bora

Jasmine Sanders is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Thursday, the Sports Illustrated: SwimsuitEdition model dazzled her 3.7 million followers with a duo of new photos that sent temperatures soaring on her page. A geotag on the post indicated that the snaps were taken in Bora Bora, and saw the babe posing on the edge of a dock with one foot dipped into the water behind her. It appeared to be dusk when the photos were taken, but the 28-year-old was still dressed for a swim in a minuscule bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Jasmine slayed in her tiny red two-piece that did way more showing than covering up. The swimwear included an itty-bitty top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms, which she stretched out to grasp the railings on either side of her. Jasmine’s bikini top also boasted triangle-shaped cups and a deep neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage — though fans hardly seemed bothered by the model’s NSFW showing of skin.

The social media sensation also rocked a pair of matching red bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque as the top-half of her look, if not more. The garment showed off Jasmine’s sculpted legs and killer curves thanks to its daringly high-cut design, while its curved waistband sat high up on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection and trim waist.

No accessories were added to Jasmine’s look, letting her impressive physique take center stage. Her signature platinum tresses were worn down in natural curls that fell messily around her face, and she opted to go makeup-free to allow her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Fans of the Golden Barbie wasted no time in showing her latest social media appearance some love. The double Instagram update has racked up more than 29,000 likes after just two hours of going live — and that number continues to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Jasmine’s jaw-dropping display.

“So gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another admirer called Jasmine a “goddess.”

“Most beautiful woman alive,” a third fan commented.

Jasmine is far from shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page. In another recent upload, the model stripped down to nothing more than a pair of cheeky white bikini bottoms that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The skin-baring display proved popular with her fans, who awarded the post over 126,000 likes.