Bella Thorne Flaunts Major Cleavage In Bikini Photos: ‘I Want This Smile Right Now’

Bella Thorne seemed wistful in a new set of bikini pictures on her Instagram grid. In the two snaps, the actress posed with a gigantic grin on her face, wearing a super low-cut two-piece while swimming in what appeared to be in a cave. Though she didn’t tag the location, it’s possible that the images were taken when the star went to Punta Cana with boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo. In the caption, she seemed to want to go back to the time when she was that happy, as she reminisced about her huge smile.

In the first photo, Bella held onto the side as she swam in the cave. She held her arms close to her chest, which amplified her curvaceous bust. The photo was taken from above, so Bella’s ample chest was really on display. Fans could also see her small black heart tattoo on the front of her shoulder. She was surrounded by clear blue water, and her hair was soaked, like she had just emerged from under the water.

Bella tends to take an all-natural approach when it comes to makeup, usually not wearing any in her candid selfies. These pictures are no different, with the actress rocking a fresh face, letting her glowing skin do the talking.

In the second picture in the slideshow, Bella looked straight at the camera, partially submerged in the water. Her wet hair was also in the water, and floated in a carefree manner next to her. She smiled joyfully and looked right at the camera, appearing to reach for it with her hands.

Bella’s 22.2 million Instagram followers loved the happy photos, immediately flocking to the comment section. While some chose to express their emotions via emoji, others wanted to make sure they got down their thoughts in writing. As of this writing, the set got more than 375,000 likes and over 1,300 comments.

“Cute and hot…Are you human?” one follower asked rhetorically.

“Look cute like always,” another gushed.

“When you smile, I smile,” wrote another fan, perhaps quoting Justin Bieber’s classic song, “U Smile.”

“Can u adopt me,” asked a user, adding multiple heart-eye emoji to the question.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Bella frequently posts pictures in two-piece bathing suits, whether she’s on vacation or just sharing flirty photos. She also has a penchant for risqué images, like when she went topless in a selfie video before a Golden Globes after-party, or the time she posted pictures naked in the shower.