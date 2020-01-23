Blond Bombshell Alexa Dellanos Leaves Little To The Imagination In Black Lace Lingerie

Alexa Dellanos gave her fans something to talk about this week when she shared a smoking hot new photo to Instagram that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The sizzling snap was uploaded on Thursday and was an instant hit with the babe’s 1.8 million followers. In the shot, Alexa was photographed in what appeared to be her bedroom, which was furnished with a four-poster bed and a large television hanging on the wall. She sat on top of a bright blue chair and lifted her hands up to her head while gazing at the camera in front of her with a sultry stare.

Alexa is known for showing some skin on her Instagram page, and her latest social media appearance followed suit. The babe looked absolutely stunning in a sexy set of lingerie from Pretty Little Thing that left very little to the imagination, driving her fans absolutely wild.

Alexa’s look from the U.K.-based retailer included a skimpy black bra that did way more showing than covering up. Its deep neckline left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight, which was enhanced even more by its underwire-style push-up cups. A frilly lace detail along the hem of the piece drew further attention to the babe’s busty display, while also highlighting slender frame and flat midsection.

Only a small glimpse of Alexa’s matching panties were visible in the photo, but fans could easily tell that the garment was equally-as risque as the top-half of her look. Its high-cut design allowed the social media sensation to showcase her killer curves and toned legs, which were crossed one over the other as she posed for the snap. Meanwhile, its waistband sat low on the model’s hips to accentuate her trim waist.

As an extra layer, Alexa added a black satin button-up, though she opted to leave it completely open to give her audience a view of her barely-there look underneath. She wore her platinum tresses down and parted in the middle, and sported a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Instagram hottie began showering the new addition to her page with love. The steamy post has earned more than 30,000 likes after just five hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for Alexa’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You look amazing!” one person wrote.

Another admirer said that Alexa was “goals.”

“How are you always perfect?” questioned a third.

“Honey you are so beautiful!! You have me mesmerized,” commented a fourth.

Black seems to be Alexa’s go-to color as of late. Just yesterday, the model flaunted her flawless figure in a skintight black corset dress that hugged her curves in all of the right ways. That look was also a hit with her fans, who awarded the snap nearly 43,000 likes.