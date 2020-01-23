SZA Wears String Bikini In Hawaii & Sends Fans Into A Meltdown

For SZA’s latest Instagram post, the “Love Galore” songstress has sent her fans into a meltdown.

SZA stunned her followers in a skimpy string bikini that displayed her incredible body. She accessorized herself with a white bucket hat with a floral pattern, a thin bracelet, necklace, and multiple rings. The “All the Stars” hitmaker rocked long pointy acrylic nails and sported her straight brunette hair down. She appeared makeup-free and boasted her natural beauty.

In the photo, she took a selfie in the mirror on her phone. She seemed to be located in a kitchen as she was surrounded by a black cooker, wooden worktop, and a tap. Behind her was a chair and a window which showed off the sun shining outside. SZA parted her legs and pushed one forward. She placed one hand on her thigh and looked at her phone while she took the pic.

SZA didn’t geotag the photo. However, for her caption, she told fans that she had moved to Hawaii and insisted that she would put some more clothes on in February.

With the image of her in a bikini, she attached a shot of a room with red lighting. The pic didn’t contain SZA but a male was sitting down on the computer with headphones on which hinted to her followers that she was working on new music with a producer.

In the span of 30 minutes, her post racked up more than 200,000 likes and over 2,600 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 6.4 million followers.

“Mother is back in the studio OMG,” one user wrote.

“STOP OMG UR PERFECT,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“My whole body just shut down,” a third fan remarked.

“It just amazes me how your mind, body, and soul seems so beautiful,” a fourth follower commented.

SZA has been keeping fans of her music waiting a while for new material but has opened up on who she has been collaborating with.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “What Lovers Do” entertainer told a Twitter user that she and Sam Smith had recorded a track together when she was questioned on whether she would ever collaborate with them.

She also confirmed on the same platform that she has worked on a song with rising rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Meanwhile, she had previously discussed working with Justin Timberlake, Brockhampton, and producer Jack Antonoff on other new material.

The R&B singer released her debut album, Ctrl, back in 2017 and has been taking her time with her sophomore release.