‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Camille Kostek Stuns In White Panties: ‘Nobody Puts Baby In A Corner’

Camille Kostek’s most recent social media share is driving her fans wild. As those who follow the Sports Illustrated bikini model on Instagram know, pretty much nothing is off-limits for the beauty and Kostek regularly shares photos of herself wearing minimal clothing. In the most recent post that was shared on her popular page, the stunner sizzled in not just one but two brand new photos that have earned her rave reviews.

In the first image in the series, the beauty sat in a chair that was wedged between two windows. Kostek could be seen looking off into the distance with a serious look on her face as she wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved. For the occasion, Kostek rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick while showing off her killer body for fans, rocking a a button-up short with no bra underneath.

The model completed that scandalous look with a pair of white panties and a checkered belt around her waist. In the second photo in the deck, the stunner looked just as sexy in another revealing outfit, that time a multi-color kimono. Under the top she rocked a sexy black bra, showing off plenty of cleavage for the camera while holding a cup of coffee in her hand.

In the caption of the post, the bombshell quoted a line from Dirty Dancing, joking that nobody puts baby in the corner. Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned her rave reviews with over 27,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments. Some of her fans were quick to comment on the silly movie quote while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more had no words and chimed in with their choice of emoji.

“I mean you can’t get hotter by the day,” one fan gushed, adding a series of flame emoji.

“Soooo sexy baby your lovely and wonderful,” another Instagrammer wrote along with a few heart emoji tied to the end of the comment.

“So gorgeous! I can’t get over your natural beauty. You just glow from the inside out,” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Kostek stunned in another NSFW look that time in some sexy swimwear. In the shot, the model’s gorgeous figure was on full display as she rocked an incredibly high-cut swimsuit with a leopard pattern all over it. Like her most recent post, that one earned her a ton of attention with over 55,000 likes.