Beyonce’s Fans React On Social Media After Kim Kardashian Seemingly Didn’t Receive An Ivy Park Box

Beyonce’s fans are taking to social media to share their thoughts on the singer leaving Kim Kardashian out of her Ivy Park X Adidas collaboration launch.

The “All Night” songstress gifted several celebrities with an exclusive Ivy Park box before the athleisure line’s official launch on Saturday, January 18. Many celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres, Yara Shahidi, Janelle Monae, Megan Thee Stallion and Reese Witherspoon all showed off their gifts from Bey on their Instagram pages. The multitalented star’s promotional tactic also caught the attention of several media outlets.

According to Hollywood Life, Beyonce’s fans almost instantly noticed that one celebrity was left out of her Ivy Park roundup. Kim Kardashian, who has been photographed with Beyonce in the past, reportedly didn’t receive a collection, which was a shock to some social media users. Several non-fans of Kardashian’s were happy to see that the reality star wasn’t involved and took to their Twitter accounts to express as much.

“I love knowing Kim Kardashian ain’t get an Ivy Park box from Beyoncé LMAOO (she def woulda posted that s–t if she did). Guaranteed that s–t is eating her alive, I hope there’s footage. I will watch that KUWTK episode just to watch her be pressed lol,” one fan tweeted.

“Beyoncé’s Ivy Park collection taking over Instagram…I’m just waiting for Kim Kardashian to post a naked picture,” another chimed in, followed by multiple laughing-crying emoji.

While some Twitter users were elated to see that Kardashian wasn’t involved in Beyonce’s campaign, many took to the social media outlet to defend the KKW Beauty creator. Several said that Kardashian may have not wanted to publicize if she actually did get a collection from the Grammy winner. Some users also pointed out that the athleisure line was eerily similar to Kardashian’s current style, which frequently consists of joggers and bodysuits.

“I know ppl will be on my neck about this buuuuuttttt doesn’t the Ivy Park merch look a tiny teeny bit reminiscent of Kim K’s style that she’s been rocking for the last several months??” one fan asked.

Fans have speculated for years that Beyonce doesn’t get along with Kardashian. The rumor reportedly began after Beyonce and Jay-Z didn’t attend Kardashian’s wedding to Jay’s longtime friend, Kanye West in Florence, Italy. According to Essence, Jay cleared up any speculation that the Carters missed the wedding because of the couple. He shared in he and Beyonce’s joint album, Everything Is Love, that they were having marital problems at the time, and Jay didn’t think it was appropriate to celebrate with his friend at the time.

While they didn’t attend the wedding, Beyonce did congratulate the Wests on her Instagram page. West has also said that there’s no drama between the two influential women.