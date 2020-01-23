‘Maxim’ Model Bri Teresi Wears Nothing Under Wide-Open Blazer: ‘Business Casual’

Bri Teresi likes to heat thing up when it comes to her Instagram page, and her most recent post is no exception.

On Thursday, January 23, the American Maxim model took to the popular social media app to post a series of sweltering snapshots and a video from a shoot in she she leaves little to the imagination.

In the photos, Teresi is standing in front of a white backdrop as she strikes different poses in a daring outfit. According to the tag she added to her post, the photo shoot took place in Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

The first shot shows Teresi with her hips to one side as she stands with her legs slightly apart. Her torso is tilted in the same direction as her hips while the model directs her gaze down. She is wearing a black cropped blazer, which Teresi opted to leave unbuttoned and opened fairly wide. The model is not wearing a bra or anything else underneath her blazer, exposing quite a bit of her chest. Also on display is her incredible stomach and upper abs.

On her lower body, Teresi has on a pair of wine-red pants in what appears to be faux leather or vinyl material. The pants sit just above her bellybutton, hugging her slender midsection. The tight fit of the bottoms also help accentuate her hips, contrasting them with her itty bitty waist.

Teresi did not include any details about her outfit. She is wearing the same look in all the shots, with the only difference being the poses she is in. In photos two and three, Teresi is holding her blazer in front of her chest instead of wearing it. In all instances, her chest is covered.

In the video selfie, which comes last in the slideshow, Teresi is once again with the blazer on as she makes different faces and plays with her hair in front of the camera.

It is unsurprising that the post quickly gained traction. In just a couple of hour of being published, the post has garnered more than 8,100 likes and upwards of 245 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her good looks and to express their admiration for Teresi.

“Yeesh,” one user raved, trailing the message with a fire emoji.

“Love them all Bri!! The video is my favorite though. Always gorgeous and stunning!! Love that I get to see your gorgeousness on my wall everyday this year!!!” replied another fan, referring to her calendar.

“Stunning!! So hot!!!” a third user chimed in.