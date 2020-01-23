Lyna Perez Heats Up Social Media, Showing Off Bikini Body In Sexy Poolside Shot

Lyna Perez is heating up social media in another insanely sexy photo. As those who follow Perez on social media know, the model is wildly popular on Instagram and boasts a following of over 4.5 million on the platform alone. Perez is most well-known for showing off her killer curves in bikinis but she also rocks plenty of other NSFW outfits as well including some in lingerie and others with no clothing at all. In the most recent photo that was shared for her fans, the stunner stuck to her roots and struck a pose in some seriously sexy swimwear.

Perez did not specifically tag where she was at in the post but she appeared to be in some sort of sunny location, standing in front of a pool with a giant, ivy covered building just behind her. The beauty faced her backside to the camera, looking over her shoulder and wearing a smile on her face. Perez looked pool-ready in the shot, wearing her long, dark locks down and waved while showing off her killer figure in a tiny bikini that was adorned with rhinestones. The sexy ensemble left little to the imagination, showing off her pert derriere as well as plenty of sideboob.

The bombshell looked stunning in a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, mascara, and highlighter. In the caption of the photo, she asked her fans to pick a number between 1-1000. The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 54,000 likes in addition to over 2,300-plus comments.

Some of her fans commented on the post to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more dropped a line to guess the number while many others commented with emoji.

“10000, let’s run a island again your choice as usually,” one fan commented, adding a single red heart emoji.

“Must be 69. You’d be crazy to not be always thinking of that number,” another added.

“You are amazing and I love you so very much,” a third follower commented in addition to a kissy-face emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Perez sizzled in another NSFW outfit, that time in undergarments. In that particular shot, the model put her killer body on display while clad in a sexy gray Calvin Klein bra that offered generous views of her cleavage. She paired the top with some skimpy gray bottoms that tied on the side and like her most recent photo, that one earned her rave reviews from fans.