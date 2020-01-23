Meghan King Edmonds Shares Thoughts On Returning To ‘RHOC,’ Reveals Which Former Co-Stars She’s In Touch With

Meghan King Edmonds is living in Southern California.

Is Meghan King Edmonds considering a Real Housewives of Orange County return?

Following news of her estranged husband Jim Edmonds’s alleged new romance, which The Inquisitr reported on earlier this week, the mother of three admitted that while she isn’t currently living in Los Angeles, she would love to return to the Bravo reality series in a friend role for the show’s upcoming 15th season.

“I don’t live in Orange County, so that’s difficult! You do have to live in Orange County,” she told Us Weekly magazine, according to a January 23 report. “[But] I would totally love to come back as a friend. I would love that. I think I’m in a place where I could do that, so maybe I will!”

As fans of the series well know, Meghan first began appearing on the series during its 10th season and continued to be featured in a full-time until the end of Season 12, when she moved out of Orange County and headed east to St. Louis, where she and Jim intended to raise their kids. Unfortunately, Meghan’s family life with Jim has since imploded and as he remains in St. Louis at their dream home, she’s staying at a rental in Los Angeles as her son Hart receives treatment for his neurological disorder in the area.

According to Meghan, she doesn’t have much time to watch television but does her best to “keep up with the gist” of what’s happening between her former co-stars on The Real Housewives of Orange County “out of respect for the producers and the team” she once worked alongside.

In addition to telling Us Weekly magazine that she could potentially return to The Real Housewives of Orange County, she spoke of her former co-stars during an interview on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast, revealing that despite not living in Orange County, she has stay in touch with several of the past and present stars of the series, including Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador.

“I keep in touch with Tamra and I used to keep in touch with Shannon but I haven’t talked to her lately,” she explained, according to a video posted to YouTube on January 23.

After clarifying that she actually did speak to Shannon recently, explaining that she had helped her get a reservation for a restaurant, Meghan went on to reveal that she speaks to Heather Dubrow and Lizzie Rovsek, who are no longer featured on the show.