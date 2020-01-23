Australian ‘Maxim’ Model Natalie Roser Shows Off Incredible Abs In Sports Bra & Biker Shorts

Natalie Roser shared a new update to her Instagram feed to urge her Aussie fans to join her tomorrow for a 5K run.

On Thursday, January 23, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself in her running attire that shows off her enviable body, particularly her stomach.

In the photo, Roser can be seen down on the ground with her knees spread apart. Similarly, the Maxim model is taking both of her hands behind her head, spreading her elbows to the sides. According to the geotag she added to her post, the photo was snapped in Sydney, Australia.

In her caption, Roser invites her followers to show up at the Bondi Beach life guard tower on Friday, January 24, at 6:30 p.m. The activity is hosted by Here We Run, as indicated by the tag and caption.

For the shot, Roser is rocking a two-piece workout set. The black sports bra features two thick straps with a little gap in the middle that go over the model’s shoulders. The top has a low-cut neckline that sits low on her chest, teasing quite a bit of her cleavage.

Roser teamed her sports bra with a pair of light gray biker shorts that sit just below her bellybutton, leaving the blond bombshell’s incredible abs and obliques fully on display. The shorts boast textured details near the knees, suggesting they are breathable and proper for running.

She kept things simple, accessorizing her look with a simple gold chain necklace. Roser did not share any details about her outfit, including brand and style.

The model is wearing her blond tresses swept to one side and down. However, Roser is using both hands to pull her hair back. She has her head slightly tilted back as she looks into the camera. Her gaze is focused as she smiles for the shot.

The photo proved to be well received by Roser’s fans. In under an hour of being posted, the picture has garnered more than 2,800 likes and upwards of 45 comments, suggesting the interactions will continue to pour in as the evening progresses. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise Roser’s beauty and to express their admiration for her.

“Enjoy, great place to run. Come to Brisbane,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a smiley.

“You look INCREDIBLE,” replied another fan, following the words with a red heart, a fire and a heart-eyes emoji.

“My god, this is pure light,” said another user.