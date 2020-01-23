Vanessa Hudgens Poses In A Skimpy Black Bodysuit In Sexy Instagram Photos

Vanessa Hudgens heated up Instagram on Thursday, January 23, posting multiple black-and-white images of herself in a tiny black bodysuit that amplified her toned physique.

As she noted in the caption, the photos were from the set of the music video of Shawn Hook’s “Reminding Me” featuring Vanessa, and she looked absolutely stunning.

In the first shot, the Bad Boys for Life star faced the camera in a dressing room, wearing the low-cut black leotard which emphasized her cleavage. Vanessa wore her dark hair up in a messy updo, letting loose strands fall down. She donned giant hoop earrings so big they grazed her shoulders.

She wore a full face of glamorous makeup in the photo, including shimmering eye shadow and black eyeliner. She also wore lipstick on her lips.

In the background of the image, fans could see the back of her body reflected times infinity in the mirror as she leaned on the vanity. A director’s chair also sat behind her.

The second photo was a more close-up shot of the actress-singer, which gave more detail of Vanessa’s hair and makeup. Her bangs slightly covered her eyes, and she appeared to wear smoky, slightly smudged eye makeup. She stared at the camera with an intense gaze, parting her lips just a touch.

In the third picture, which was taken from the side, Vanessa closed her eyes as she arched her back and pulled on the waist of the tiny one-piece. From this angle, fans could see just how skimpy the bodysuit was, especially with its high waist and cut-out sides, which showed a peek of sideboob.

Vanessa’s 37.2 million Instagram followers immediately flocked to the comment section of all three photos, and particularly the last one. As of this writing, that shot has close to a million likes and nearly 6,000 comments in just one hour.

“Dang your [sic] gorgeous,” one follower wrote on the final image.

“Need more of this in my life,” another said.

Some tried overused pick-up lines, like this one, followed by a winking emoji.

“This must be a museum, because you are truly a work of art.”

In more Vanessa news, she recently called it quits with longtime boyfriend Austin Butler after close to nine years of dating. As The Inquisitr just reported, she is now rumored to be getting cozy with Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma, after she left a flirty comment on his Instagram. The two were then spotted together in New York.