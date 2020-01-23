Bikini Model Anna Katharina Flaunts Curves In Bikini Top & Daisy Dukes

Model Anna Katharina put her bikini body on display in a sexy pair of Daisy Dukes and a bikini top in her latest social media share. The beauty uploaded a video to Instagram in which she flaunted her curves in the skimpy outfit.

Anna’s bikini top was a bandeau-style that had thin straps across the center, giving her followers a peek of her cleavage. Her distressed shorts were a low-rise style and about as short as they could get.

Anna was on the beach for video, which was an ad for Bang energy drink. The clip began with Anna leaning against a concrete column with a view of the ocean off to the side. She was wearing a denim shirt in the beginning of the clip. She held her hands above her head while looking ahead. The camera zoomed in as the beauty ran her hands through her hair before sliding them along the opening of the shirt. The next scene showed Anna with the shirt off in her hands, smiling while she showcased her figure.

One scene showed her reaching for the can while a portion of her slender waistline was in the background. Other sections of the video showed Anna opening the can and taking a sip from it. She also held the can while looking at the camera seductively in other portions of the video. She flaunted her fabulous figure as she walked along the beach as the sun reflected off the water behind her.

Anna’s hair was parted on the side, and she wore it down in loose waves. Her makeup included sculpted brows, smokey eye shadow, thick lashes and blush on her cheeks. She wore a rose shade on her lips and a pale pink color on her nails.

Her followers thought she looked incredible in the video, and many told her so.

“You are, by far, the sexiest woman on IG!!!” said one admirer.

“Dam you look sensational… such an incredible body,” a second fan wrote.

“Beautiful and sexy,” commented a third fan.

“She has that face that you just get lost in…one of the hottest ever imo,” a fourth admirer said.

Anna might be a bikini model, but she also has a keen sense of style and likes to share photos in which she models a variety of outfits that showcase her fit physique. Whatever she wears, her fans can always bet that it will look sensational on her.