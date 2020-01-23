Pregnant Fitness Model Hanna Oberg Powers Through ‘Side Booty’ Workout In Gray Leggings For New Workout Video

Pregnant fitness model Hanna Oberg shared a booty-building workout with her fans in the latest video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in gray leggings and a salmon-colored longsleeved sweatshirt, Hannah focused on what she called the side booty i.e. the gluteus medius.
In the first video, she used a cable machine to do straight leg sidekicks. The second saw her perform curtsy lunges with a Smith machine, a piece of equipment that consists of a barbell placed within steel rails to allow for vertical movement She whipped out a black resistance band in the third clip for side-to-side walks which she did with her hips elevated. The cable machine returned in the fourth and last video for bent-leg hip abductions. During this exercise, both her standing and active legs were bent.
In the caption, Hanna advised her fans to include two or three of these exercises in a circuit for optimal results. She also stressed that while the goal of these workouts is to target the gluteus medius, they will all activate the entire booty
The video series has attracted over 15,000 likes from Instagram users and close to 500 comments. In the comments section, fans showered her with compliments.
“How are you still a skinny mini even pregnant,” one fan said. “Glowing girl.”
“I just love ur page so much and u r my inspiration,” another said. “Keep up the good work.”
“You are inspiring and a beautiful mama!” a third gushed. “Keep it up, love n light to you”
A fourth fan remarked that her figure was more appealing with the added pregnancy weight.
“Love your shape at this point, they wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment. “Thick and fully grown like a woman should look!”
ALL ABOUT THE BOOTY ANGLES – read caption Be sure to LIKE ???? to support your girl and ???? the video for later love you GLUTEUS MEDIUS – aka ”SIDE BOOTY” ???? Let’s take it again girls.. there’s NO muscle called “side” booty‼️ We’re talking about targeting the glutes fibers around the area of what we today call “SIDE GLUTES”.. it’s basically easier to understand the target area if we call it that.. BUT this is in fact the fibers of your GLUTEUS MEDIUS that is placed under your gluteus max. we CAN target the fibers in the area, but your whole glute will be involved. COMMENT a ???? down below so I know you understand, it’s important! TOSS in 2 or 3 of these or perform them allll in a circuit ???? trust me they are fire fire METHOD; 1️⃣ Cable straight leg side kick | 3set x 15reps each leg 2️⃣ Smith machine curtsy lunges | 3set x 10-12reps each leg 3️⃣ Banded side to side walk | 4set x 20reps (10reps each side) 4️⃣ Bent leg cable hip abduction variation | NOTICE that I’m standing with bend legs 4set x 15-20reps TAG your friends & SAVE time video ???? Splash – Ty James x unheard ❇️ Spotify list; haoberg #week37pregnant
This isn’t the first booty workout that Hanna has uploaded to her Instagram page. In a previous video series uploaded to the social media platform earlier this month. She also wore gray leggings in those videos as she knocked out a circuit that included deadlifts, squats, lunges, crab walks, and lunges.
“Even tho I’m rounder at my front now, lol, that’s not gonna stop me from hitting those booty gainssss,” she wrote in the caption.
She also offered tips for her followers who are pregnant like her.
“IF pregnant ake it nice and slow OR perform each exercise individually.”
The series proved popular with her fans as it’s accumulated over 40,000 likes and 450 comments since its upload.