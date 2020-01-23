Pregnant Fitness Model Hanna Oberg Powers Through ‘Side Booty’ Workout In Gray Leggings For New Workout Video

Pregnant fitness model Hanna Oberg shared a booty-building workout with her fans in the latest video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in gray leggings and a salmon-colored longsleeved sweatshirt, Hannah focused on what she called the side booty i.e. the gluteus medius.

In the first video, she used a cable machine to do straight leg sidekicks. The second saw her perform curtsy lunges with a Smith machine, a piece of equipment that consists of a barbell placed within steel rails to allow for vertical movement She whipped out a black resistance band in the third clip for side-to-side walks which she did with her hips elevated. The cable machine returned in the fourth and last video for bent-leg hip abductions. During this exercise, both her standing and active legs were bent.

In the caption, Hanna advised her fans to include two or three of these exercises in a circuit for optimal results. She also stressed that while the goal of these workouts is to target the gluteus medius, they will all activate the entire booty

The video series has attracted over 15,000 likes from Instagram users and close to 500 comments. In the comments section, fans showered her with compliments.

“How are you still a skinny mini even pregnant,” one fan said. “Glowing girl.”

“I just love ur page so much and u r my inspiration,” another said. “Keep up the good work.”

“You are inspiring and a beautiful mama!” a third gushed. “Keep it up, love n light to you”

A fourth fan remarked that her figure was more appealing with the added pregnancy weight.

“Love your shape at this point, they wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment. “Thick and fully grown like a woman should look!”

This isn’t the first booty workout that Hanna has uploaded to her Instagram page. In a previous video series uploaded to the social media platform earlier this month. She also wore gray leggings in those videos as she knocked out a circuit that included deadlifts, squats, lunges, crab walks, and lunges.

“Even tho I’m rounder at my front now, lol, that’s not gonna stop me from hitting those booty gainssss,” she wrote in the caption.

She also offered tips for her followers who are pregnant like her.

“IF pregnant ake it nice and slow OR perform each exercise individually.”

The series proved popular with her fans as it’s accumulated over 40,000 likes and 450 comments since its upload.