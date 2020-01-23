‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Stuns In Camo Jacket & Tight Jeans

Chelsea Houska’s most recent photo that was shared on Instagram has garnered the reality star a ton of attention from fans. As those who follow the mother of three on social media know, Houska wears a number of hats in her life including mother, wife, television star, and fashion designer. In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of fans, the Teen Mom 2 star sizzled in a collab with brand Lily & Lottie.

In the caption of the brand new post, the bombshell gave her fans instructions on how they could enter to win a giveaway for a camo jacket in just a few simple steps. In the photo itself, Houska braved the cold, standing front and center and looking straight into the camera with a big smile on her face. The stunner did not specifically tag her location in the shot but she appeared to be posing outside in the cold with a set of snow-covered stairs just behind her. For the occasion, Houska rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The mother of three wore her long, red locks down and waved and showed off her fit figure in a pair of tight denim jeans and a white v-neck t-shirt. On top, Houska sported a camo jacket that zipped in the middle and she looked absolutely flawless. In just a few short hours of the post going live, it’s earned Houska plenty of attention from her fans with over 26,000 likes in addition to well over 500 comments.

Some of the reality star’s fans commented on the post to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others dropped a line to let her know that they are huge fans. Of course, the overwhelming majority took to the photo to express their excitement for the contest.

“Done, and the drawing will be on my bday,” one fan wrote, adding a series of heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Need this camo in my life! Love this and love you!,” a second social media user added along with a few flame emoji.

“Done! Hope someone of Holland also can winnn! I mean myself,” another chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty stunned in another beautiful look, that time a pajama set. In the snapshot, the Teen Mom 2 star did not specifically reveal to fans where she was, but it looked like it was a room in her home. The beauty showed off her fashion sense in a pair of cozy leopard-print pajamas that had a long sleeve top with a V-neck and a pair of matching bottoms. It comes as no shock that that shot earned her rave reviews as well.