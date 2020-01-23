Lindsey Pelas Shows Off Her Toned Derriere As She Squats In New Workout Videos

Lindsey Pelas worked up a sweat in new videos she posted to her Instagram story. In the clips, which the blond bombshell posted on Thursday, January 23, she exercised hard at the gym, showing off her enviable booty in the process.

In the first video, the Louisiana-born model squatted down low while pulling down on a machine to work out her arms and back as well. She did a set of five in the clip, finishing strong in each rep.

She wore skintight cerulean-blue yoga pants that showed off her every curve. She paired the workout gear with a racer-back sports bra with a cut-out in the back. She also rocked black gym sneakers. She wore her platinum blond hair pulled up tightly in a bun.

In the second clip, Lindsey lifted a barbell multiple times, working out her arms and glutes. Once again, she squatted down low for these as well, building up strength.

In the third clip, she worked out her core as she laid down on a mat and lifted her butt up and down.

Additionally, her 9 million Instagram followers could get a glimpse at her voluptuous cleavage in the mirror. She wore a low-cut black sports bra that showed off her “genetically gifted” bust, which almost spilled out of the top.

“Donezo,” she captioned the cool-down clip, which showed her using a stair-climbing machine.

It’s clear that the model is feeling better than she did earlier this week, when she had a 100-degree fever and was sick. In addition to the workout videos, Lindsey previously shared a video on her Instagram story detailing her upcoming meet and greet. In that clip, she made sure to let fans know that she was feeling a lot better.

The 28-year-old model often shares workout videos on her Instagram story. In fact, she recently shared a clip of herself hiking in a revealing sports bra. In that video, she walked quickly up a dusty path in a mauve sports bra with a deep V-neck, flaunting her favorite asset: her cleavage.

Lindsey once revealed her workout regimen to Naluda Magazine, explaining that she does a number of different activities, including Pilates, hot yoga, a boot camp, and hitting the gym. She also divulged that she has a personal trainer who she works out with, as well.

In addition to Lindsey’s exercise clips, the model frequently posts racy shots on her Instagram grid and Instagram story, whether she’s in a teeny bikini, a bodysuit, or simply just a thong.