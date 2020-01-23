‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Confirms She’s Been Blocked From Communicating With Stepchildren

Meghan King Edmonds can't reach her step kids.

Meghan King Edmonds is unable to contact her stepchildren.

According to the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, who spoke to Heather McDonald on her podcast, Juicy Scoop, on Wednesday, she is no longer to speak to the two kids her estranged husband Jim Edmonds shares with his second wife, Allison Jayne Raski, including daughter Sutton and son Landon.

“I have no contact with them. I’ve been blocked from their phone numbers, from their Instagram, they’ve been told things, according to Jim, that were never said,” Meghan explained, according to a YouTube video shared on January 23.

When Meghan first began dating Jim, her step kids had just turned four and seven and looking back, Meghan said she felt as if the two of them were part of her family. So, now that she’s being blocked from having any sort of relationship with them, she’s feeling understandably sad and heartbroken.

“I did so much for them,” she shared.

Meghan went on to say that when it comes to her current estrangement from her stepchildren, she knows they are being “poisoned” by those around them, who have allegedly been telling them a lot of untrue things about her. Although Meghan did note that Sutton and Landon know her well enough to understand who she is, and who she isn’t, they are also just kids and likely don’t want to go against their parents in any way.

In closing, Meghan told Heather that she is “praying for” Sutton and Landon.

In addition to Sutton and Landon, Meghan is also stepmom to Jim’s two adult children with his first wife, LeAnn Horton, Lauren and Hayley Edmonds.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, things between Meghan and Jim have been extremely contentions since their October 2019 split, especially after Meghan revealed on her podcast, Intimate Knowledge, that Jim was allegedly dating a woman they once had a threesome with.

As fans may have seen, Jim attempted to shoot down Meghan’s claim, which suggested that the mystery woman was a friend of hers with a statement to Us Weekly magazine, during which he failed to deny that he was seeing another woman but confirmed that the woman Meghan had referred to was “not her friend” and that they hadn’t spoken to one another in more than three years.

“There is no affair going on here. It has been a plus-one for the weekend,” Jim said of his decision to bring the woman to Cabo with him to attend an event for a friend.