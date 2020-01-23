Alessandra Ambrosio Channels Mermaids In Her Newest Instagram Pics

Alessandra Ambrosio posted a new photo set to her Instagram feed today. There were three images in total, all which showed her channeling mermaids.

The photos seemed to tell a story. The first one showed the stunner mostly submerged in the water. She was seen rocking a bikini from GAL Floripa, a Brazilian brand. The shot was taken from an interesting vantage point, revealing her figure both above-water and below. Alessandra seemingly sat in a shallow end of a pool with her legs stretched in front. Meanwhile, she grabbed the back of her neck with both of her hands and angled her elbows towards the camera. At the same time, the model tilted her head back and gave a sultry expression. She opened her mouth and closed her eyes. Water dripped from her arms and beaded on her chest.

Behind her were large, decorative rocks and green shrubbery.

The second picture showed Alessandra mid-action as she prepared to dive into the water. Her body was angled in an upside-down “u” shape — she stretched her arms in front of her and tucked her chin in. She pointed her feet.

The final photo was of the beauty partially in the water. She seemed to be coming up for air, with her drenched hair trailing behind her back. The model threw her head back and opened her mouth. While the submerged part of her body was in-focus, her face was out-of-focus.

The photographer was tagged in the shot. They’re located in Floripa, and is named Matias Ternes. He’s 19-years-old, and his recent Instagram feed features Alessandra.

The sensation’s many followers took to the comments section to gush about her new share.

“Enjoying the wonderful sunshine!!” observed a fan.

“Love the second picture, it’s something I don’t see often,” expressed an admirer.

“The most beautiful [mermaid] in the World,” gushed a supporter, using the emoji to make their point.

“Everything is perfect,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the model was seen spotted in the same bikini in a post from yesterday. This time, Alessandra was photographed laying poolside on a lounge chair. The top had a small, triangle-cut with tassel accents on her chest. Her bottoms were matching with thin straps. Her necklace featured a chunky, upside-down crescent moon-shaped charm. She further accessorized with sunglasses and seemed to be kicking back and enjoying the beautiful weather. Another model sat on the other side of the chair.