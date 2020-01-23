‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Reacts To Jim Moving Into Their Nearly 20,000-Sq-Foot Dream Home In St. Louis

Meghan King Edmonds was looking forward to living in the home.

Meghan King Edmonds and her now-estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, spent years building a massive home in St. Louis, where they intended to live prior to their split. So, what’s going on with the house now?

During an interview with Heather McDonald on her Juicy Scoop podcast earlier this week, Meghan, who gained fame after starring on three seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County, revealed that Jim is now living in the home without her.

“Jim is living in the house. It’s this massive house, massive, like close to 20,000-square-feet,” Meghan confirmed, according to a clip shared on YouTube on June 23. “It’s huge and I don’t know… [We built it together from scratch]. I had my dream closet and my dream office. And [Jim] had his ideas and he won out with most everything because that’s how he is, like with his ideas, but yeah, I was really looking forward to [moving in]. But also I was like, ‘That’s really big.'”

According to Meghan, she didn’t want for the home to be as big as it was and felt 8,000-square-feet could have been easily done away with and said that it could have been even smaller if it weren’t for their large rec room in the basement.

Following Meghan and Jim’s messy split in October of last year, which came just one day after their five-year wedding anniversary, Meghan continued to live in the home she and Jim were sharing prior to their breakup as he rushed his team to finish their dream home and ultimately moved in himself.

As fans may have seen, Jim shared a number of photos and videos of the exterior and interior of his home as he moved in and has continued to show off his giant mansion on Instagram in the months that followed. He even posted a number of stunning decorations around the holidays after having his pad professionally staged.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan has been very open with the fact that she’s “not okay” after her split from Jim and admitted that she’s lost weight since their breakup. In fact, in a blog post shared with readers in December, the mother of three said that while she has been counting calories, she hasn’t been doing so to avoid weight gain. She’s been doing so to make sure she’s getting enough nutrition as she attempts to raise her three kids as a newly single mom.