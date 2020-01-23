Christina Aguilera Wears Nothing More Than An Open Leather Trench Coat In Latest Instagram Post

Christina Aguilera’s most recent Instagram photo is the most revealing she has posted in some time. In the shared snapshot, the 39-year-old pop superstar wore nothing but a partially open leather trench coat which showed off a generous expanse of her exposed skin. Christina sported subtle makeup in the snapshot and wore her bleach blond hair slicked back from her face. The hair offered a stark contrast to her dark eyebrows and bare face. She accessorized the minimalistic ensemble with jeweled layered necklaces and earrings. She also appeared to be wearing her engagement and wedding rings in the photo.

It looks like the photo was meant to convey Christina’s vulnerability as she talks about finding “strength” through it in her caption. She also used the caption to tag the picture’s photographer, Luke Gilford.

The post attracted just under 50,000 likes and over 600 comments in less than an hour. In the comments section, fans seemed enthralled by the photo.

“You give me so much strength! I love you, Christina,” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful girl and the best singer in the world,” another added.

Another fan compared to the photo to the iconic poster for the movie, Showgirls.

But a segment of the comments section seemed to take issue with the amount of skin Christina showed in the photo, with one stating they felt the singer had taken twenty steps back in her career. Another fan simply said that the photo was not good.

Others seemed very excited about the music that the “Beautiful” singer planned to release this year.

“This year is going to be epic!! I can’t wait to all you have to share with us!!” a second commenter added.

“HER NEW PHASE IS COMING!!!!” a fourth commented. “Our liberated Queen is back”

The comment appears to be a reference to the caption of a previous Instagram post on Christina’s page in which she wrote: “Feeling liberated and inspired for this next phase.” She didn’t include any hints on the new projects she’s planning, however.

In the grainy black and white photo that accompanied the caption, Christina is pictured dressed in a sporty loose-fitting jacket over what appeared to be a mini dress. She paired the monochromatic ensemble with white sneakers.

Her words expressed lots of enthusiastic responses from her fans and several breathless claimed that they were “not ready” for the next era of her lengthy career. As of this writing, the post has attracted over 130,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.