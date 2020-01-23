‘World’s Worst Cat’ Up For Adoption At North Carolina Shelter, ‘Perdita’ Is Just Plain Mean, Her Carers Say

'She's just a jerk,' her adoption notice reads.

The “World’s Worst Cat” is available for adoption at a North Carolina animal shelter, The Charlotte Observer reports. The Mitchell County Animal Rescue is so eager to be rid of “Perdita” that they’re even waiving their customary adoption fees.

Cat owners know that felines can be stingy with their affection, giving it only on their terms and at their convenience. However, there’s a difference between “being stingy with affection” and “having a mean streak a mile wide.” And Perdita seems to fall on the latter end of the spectrum.

Her description, on the Mitchell County Animal Rescue Facebook page, reads like a description on an old-fashioned dating site, including her likes and dislikes. The four-year-old critter’s Likes apparently include “staring into your soul, “jump scares,” and being Queen of wherever she happens to be — be it the animal shelter or your house. Her dislikes include kittens, dogs, children, Disney movies, and Christmas. And hugs are right out.

Shelter Director Amber Lowery says that the warts-and-all description of Perdita isn’t just hyperbole; the animal really is just downright mean.

“I’m looking at her right now, and she’s rolling around in her little bed, looking all sweet and cute, but the minute you try to rub her, she slaps you,” Lowery said.

Lowery also said that she and her staff were concerned that maybe the animal was sick, which could possibly explain her hatred of being touched. But no, said the vet, “she’s just a jerk.”

If you’re still not convinced, take a look at her picture: she looks like she’s just daring you to step out of line.

In the Comments section of the rescue center’s post, Facebook users are enjoying the opportunity to get in a few jokes at Perdita’s expense.

One, for example, noted that if they adopted Perdita, their dog would finally acquiesce to having a cat, simply out of fear. Others suggested that Perdita is their “spirit animal” or “soulmate.” Still others pointed out that they have cats of their own with personalities to match Perdita’s.

And of course, plenty of good-natured and patient animal lovers offered to give Perdita her forever home.

Humans and cats have been hanging around each other for about 9,000 years, give or take, but we still haven’t fully domesticated them like we have with dogs, according to a 2014 report in The Independent. Unlike domesticated dogs, who have by and large lost their genetic connection to wild canines, household cats still share a significant number of genes with their wild cousins.

So maybe Perdita isn’t so much “mean” as she just steadfastly refuses to give in to domestication.