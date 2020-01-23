Tyler Gwozdz Dead, ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant’s Cause Of Death Suspected Overdose

The late reality star was a suitor on Hannah Brown's season of the ABC dating show.

Tyler Gwozdz, a contestant on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, has died from a suspected overdose, TMZ reported. Known for appearing on Hannah Brown’s season of the ABC reality show last year, Gwozdz passed away at age 29 in Florida.

Earlier today, TMZ reported that the ABC reality TV personality had been hospitalized following an apparent heroin overdose. A 911 call revealed that a female companion had to break into a locked bathroom to get to the former sales manager when the suspected overdose occurred. The celebrity news site has confirmed that Gwozdz’s body is with the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office following his death.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office also confirmed to The New York Daily News that they do have an individual by Gwozdz’s name, but would not release any additional information about his suspected cause of death.

The Boca Raton Police Services Department confirmed that they “responded to a medical overdose involving that subject” 10 days ago.

In the comments section to Gwozdz’s most recent Instagram photo, a slideshow that included poses with fellow Bachelorette suitors Matt Donald, Clay Harbor, and Dylan Barbour, fans reacted to his shocking death.

“RIP, fly high,” one follower wrote.

“So sad you’re gone,” another added.

At this time, Hannah Brown has not publicly commented on the death of Gwozdz, whom she went on a one-on-one date with during her season of the rose-filled reality show. ABC and the producers of The Bachelorette have also not issued a statement on the former contestant’s sudden death.

Gwozdz made headlines when he left The Bachelorette with no explanation in the third week of Brown’s season. While he later claimed his exit from The Bachelorette was a mutual decision between him and the show’s producers, spoiler king Reality Steve claimed producers were given information about Gwozdz regarding his past behavior, which caused them to force his exit, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

In the comments to Reality Steve’s Twitter post about Gwozdz’s death, some fans wondered if drugs were the reason he was removed from the ABC reality show so abruptly and without explanation.

“So tragic!” one fan wrote. ” I wonder if the show discovered some drug use and thus his mysterious exit from Hannah’s season…? That was never explained.”

Sadly, Tyler Gwozdz is not the first Bachelor Nation alum to die of a suspected drug overdose. Bachelorette suitor Michael Nance, a suitor from Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette, died from “multiple drug toxicity,” according to Us Weekly. An autopsy revealed that the 31-year-old former reality star’s system included cocaine, heroin, Clonazepam, and Gabapentin when he died in 2017.