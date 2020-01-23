Teyana Taylor Stuns In A Pretty Little Thing Bikini Set On Instagram

Teyana Taylor turned up the heat as she reminisces about her time in Jamaica with her gal pal Lori Harvey.

The “Issues/Hold On” singer decided to post several snaps from her vacation in Jamaica with her 10.1 million Instagram followers. In the first photo of the Instagram slideshow, Taylor is seen posing with her arms stretched out on a white balcony. She is rocking a grey bikini set from Pretty Little Thing as she looks away from the camera. The Inquisitr previously reported that Taylor is a brand ambassador for the company. The bikini fits perfectly on the singer’s toned body and gives her an opportunity to show off her killer abs. The singer is also flaunting two of her tattoos, which are placed on each arm.

In the second slide, Taylor is in her vacation house and is posing on its staircase. She is posing in the bikini once again, this time with her hand on her head and another to her side. She has on multiple accessories in the photo to compliment her bikini look. Fans of the star can see that she has a piece of jewelry on her right thigh, which extends to her backside. Taylor also opted to add in bold accessories, with one silver and gold chain on her arm and a large, gold earring on her right ear. She is also wearing a gold necklace, which is filled with several charms.

Taylor decided to go with simple hair and makeup look for her vacation. In each slide of the post, the “Gonna Love Me” singer is rocking long twists that stop at her back. For her makeup, Taylor is wearing foundation, light blush and brown, matte lipstick.

Taylor’s vacation look was well received by several of her Instagram followers. The Honey actress received more than 400,000 likes from her fans and more than 4,000 comments.

“Let me put this banana bread down and head to the gym,” one fan remarked.

“You’re just going to do us like this?!!!! *thinks about how much I need to workout from now on*,” another chimed in.

“Please forgive me for wanting this married woman,” one follower joked, followed by a prayer hand emoji.

“Girl you are a MASTERPIECE,” another confirmed.

Taylor was one of the many celebrities that were in Jamaica to celebrate Lori Harvey’s birthday last week. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey turned 23 on January 13 and invited several of her famous friends to her vacation spot. Taylor, as well as Jordyn Woods, Normani, Ryan Destiny and other attendees have shared photos from the celebration on their respective Instagram accounts.