Blac Chyna Twerks In Lingerie: ‘Blondes Do Have More Fun’

Blac Chyna shook her derriere in her latest Instagram video while rocking long, blond hair and some racy lingerie.

In the 19-second clip, Chyna ascended the stairs, wearing nothing but a see-through lace bodysuit and skintight hot pants. She wore her hair platinum blond and so long that it grazed her booty. It cascaded down her back in waves, and she shook it out with her hands to make it more voluminous. The camera first zoomed in on her backside, which showcased all of the model’s voluptuous curves.

The camera then panned out to get a full body shot of Chyna’s ensemble, which was so minimal that it flaunted almost the entirety of her enormous, multi-colored back tattoo. Her thigh tattoo also peeked out of the bottom of the black lace bodysuit.

The reality star then turned around to show off the front of the lingerie, which featured a sheer bustier so low-cut and so tight that Chyna almost spilled out of it. She then twerked for the camera, dancing to Legendary DJs’ “Get the Gat” featuring Lil ELT. She shook her posterior wildly for the camera.

The cameraman hyped her up as she danced, yelling out, “Hey, bab-ay! Hold up! Work!” She then strutted straight towards the camera, walking like a model down the hallway.

She wore a face full of makeup, looking as glamorous as ever. Her eyebrows appeared to be a lighter shade of brown than she regularly wears, perhaps to go with the icy shade of blond. She wore a golden pink hue on her lids, which extended all the way up to her brow bone.

Chyna wore her lashes thick and luxurious, rocking only a subtle amount of eyeliner to accentuate her eyes. On her pout, she wore a cocoa-colored gloss that shone in the light. Her cheeks were brushed with bronzer, which only served to emphasize her cheekbones even more.

Chyna’s 16.7 million Instagram followers loved her new hair color, and shouted it out in the comment section. In less than an hour, the video clip racked up 121,000 views and more than 500 comments.

“Yes that blonde looks good on you love,” one follower praised, adding flame emoji.

“Beautiful woman,” said a user, completing the comment with rose emoji.

Others were just here for the twerking.

“That wiggle tho,” one fan admired.

“Go awwwwwf,” wrote another.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Chyna shared another sultry image recently, posing in a teal bathrobe. She captioned that photo seductively.

“I love it when u tease me,” she wrote.