American Bombshell Carrington Durham Lies On The Beach In A Plunging Bikini

Instagram sensation and actress Carrington Durham stunned in a sizzling new photo posted on Instagram on Wednesday, January 22, an image in which she rocked a skimpy neon-green bikini that made her fans go wild.

In the shot, Carrington wore the tiniest of string bikinis. The top can barely contain her ample chest as she reclined her back in the sand. The model wore a string style bikini, and its color was a neon-green that beautifully accentuated Carrington’s sun-kissed skin. The front of the bikini top was particularly modest, as the model was able to reveal a generous amount of sideboob in the shot.

Carrington paired the bikini top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms that perfectly highlighted her seriously slim waist and flat tummy. The thong bottoms featured the same thin strings that were tied on her sides. Overall, the skimpy swimwear left very little to the imagination.

The beach and the beautiful turquoise waters stretched off into the distance behind Carrington as she kept her eyes closed. She wore a floral headpiece over her long blond hair that was slicked back and away from her face.

Letting her natural beauty shine through, Carrington wore minimal makeup that included defined brows, light eyeshadow, mascara, contour, blush, and highlighter. She also kept her accessories light as she only wore a couple of rings as seen in the pic.

In the caption, Carrington shared with her followers that it’s hard leaving the scenic paradise. According to the geotag, she is currently in Lanikai Beach in Kailua, Hawaii.

The latest share has racked up more than 93,000 likes and more than 380 comments in under 24 hours of being live. Carrington’s fans flocked to the comments section of the post to shower the hottie with compliments regarding her looks, while others rave about her stunning figure. A few other followers were short on words and dropped a combination of emoji instead.

“So there’s good, there’s perfection, and then there’s this,” one follower commented.

“You are so perfect, I’m even speechless. Ilysm!” another admirer gushed.

“You’re out of this world,” a third social media user chimed in.

“How just tell me how someone can be this perfect?” a fourth fan added.

Two days ago, Carrington also posted an update on Instagram where she was seen enjoying her recent vacation in Hawaii. In the said two-photo update, she wore a sexy red ensemble that featured a bandeau-style top and long, high-waisted trousers that hugged her curves. As of late, it gained over 87,000 likes and about 244 comments.