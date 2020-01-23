Derek Hough Shares Adorable Throwback Photo Showing Him With Sister Julianne

Former Dancing with the Stars pros Derek Hough and his sister Julianne Hough have been dancers since they were little kids. Fans have heard plenty of stories about their early competition days, but on Thursday, Derek shared an adorable shot at just how he and his sister looked back during that time.

The new Instagram post that Derek shared shows him sitting with Julianne in an upholstered chair, trophies on the arms of the chair next to each of the kids. They both seem to be in dance costumes, smiling after a competition.

Derek appeared to be wearing all black, while Julianne was wearing a short, white dance dress that was covered in sequins. Julianne had her blond hair pulled back, probably into a bun. Derek’s hair was styled with the front spiked up a bit, not all that different from how he has worn his hair at times as an adult.

Derek posted this as a video, but what it appears to be is him filming a still, printed photo as he says that they were just babies. He didn’t detail what the competition was or how old he and Julianne were at the time. However, this seems to be from a time before they were teenagers, perhaps more like 10-years-old and a bit younger.

The World of Dance judge jokingly asked if he and his sister look the same now. It didn’t take long for his fans to embrace this throwback photo and share their thoughts.

Within just a few hours, Derek’s new video post had been checked out more than 90,000 times. More than 16,000 of his fans liked the shot and dozens of his followers added sweet comments. Julianne herself did comment as well, simply noting that they were babies as she added several emoji.

“So adorable – Brother & Sister Love,” wrote one fan.

“You guys are sooo cute,” gushed another follower.

“Love it! You and your sister are talented, intelligent and Beautiful people!” shared someone else.

“Yes. So beautiful (and handsome) then and now,” declared a different fan.

At least a couple of people noted that Derek looked like a young Leonardo DiCaprio here. Overall, it appears that the consensus was that both Derek and Julianne looked adorable in this snapshot.

Both Derek and Julianne have moved on from Dancing with the Stars now and they both have been keeping busy with various projects. The two did a holiday show together and clearly remain very close. Fans love how much the two love one another and embrace chances like this to see glimpses into their early dancing days.