Draya Michele Rings In 35th Birthday In G-String & Bra On Instagram

Draya Michele took to her Instagram page today to share a celebratory birthday post. The model was seen posing in a g-string and bra for the occasion.

The stunner placed her booty on display by posing with her back angled towards the camera. Her ensemble was light pink. The bra featured narrow hexagon-shaped accents. On the other hand, her g-string had a clasp accent on the back that held the straps together. The revealing outfit also left her lower back tattoos peeking through.

Moreover, Draya held multiple balloons in her hands. These were white, dark pink, and clear. She glanced over her left shoulder with a hint of a smile on her face.

The beauty wore her hair down in luxurious curls. She brushed her locks behind her shoulders, which reached the middle of her back.

Her makeup included shimmery blush and eyeshadow. Plus, she sported nude lipstick. The only visible piece of jewelry was her gold bracelet on her left wrist.

The backdrop also tied into the feminine color scheme, and it was a soft peach tone.

The use of a flash left her skin looking flawless and glowing, as she cast a small shadow on the wall behind her.

The captions reminded her fans that it’s her birthday today. She turned 35-years-old.

Additionally, the former Basketball Wives star tagged the photographer, Meech123.

Draya’s supporters rushed to the comments section with their complimentary messages. This included shout-outs from fellow celebrities.

“Happy Birthday beautiful!” exclaimed Paris Hilton.

“Aquarius sister,” commented Megan Thee Stallion, whose birthday is coming up on February 15.

“Happy Birthday Beautiful! Enjoy your birthday celebration! Be safe!!” expressed a follower.

“Happy birthday sis! hope this year is your best one yet,” wished an admirer.

The sensation has publicized birthday-related events that span this weekend. Draya kicked things off yesterday at Ballet Hollywood in Los Angeles. She has another party scheduled for tomorrow at the International Boutique Nightclub in Scottsdale, Arizona. On Saturday, she’ll be in Washington D.C. at the Saint Yves Nightclub.

Previously, the stunner posted another update where she flaunted her toned figure. Draya was spotted modeling a white bikini. The top had thin straps, while the bottoms featured a thick waistband. All of the photos in the set were cropped in such a way to emphasize her body. She struck revealing poses as she showed off her look from the front and from the back. These were taken inside a bathroom with a sink visible in some of the shots.