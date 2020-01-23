Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Sizzles In Revealing Dress With Plunging Neckline & Thigh-High Slits

Model Katelyn Runck sent temperatures soaring with her last Instagram share on Thursday. The update showed her looking sensational in a revealing dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slits.

The beauty’s long dress looked to be made of a satin fabric, and the color was a pale pink that complemented her bronze skin tone. It had a halter-style neck that wrapped around her neck with thin strings. The sexy number also had a plunging neckline that went a few inches below Katelyn’s breasts, giving her followers nice look at her voluptuous chest. To give the dress even more sex appeal, it featured two thigh-high slits on each side that went almost all the way up to Katelyn’s waist. She paired the dress with nude high-heel sandals.

Katelyn shared two photos and a video in her update, each showing her striking different poses. She was near a window overlooking part of a city.

One photo showed the brunette bombshell sitting on a window ledge looking outside. She gave her fans a good look at her bare thigh while sitting with her legs crossed. One arm was propped on a small pillow beside her while another hand was on her knee. The pose showcased her shapely shoulders and arms. Her hair was up in bun on top of her head.

Another picture captured Katelyn as she stood by the window. She struck a pose with one leg through the slit, showing off her toned leg and a sexy peek at the bare skin on her hipbones. Her hair was down and she held a section of the ends in one of her hands as she gave the camera a sultry look. Her other hand tugged on the neckline of the dress, calling attention to her cleavage.

The video captured Katelyn as she sat by the window while she struck several different sexy poses. The clip began from a distance and zoomed in on the beauty as she looked out the window. She looked at the camera, tilted her head and gave it a smile before the clip ended.

Katelyn’s makeup looked flawless and included sculpted brows, thick lashes and contoured cheeks. She wore a rose color on her cheeks and a bold white color on her nails.

The model’s fans raved over how sexy she looked in the post.

Not too long ago, Katelyn thrilled her followers with an update that saw her wearing a tiny bikini that left little to the imagination.