‘General Hospital’ Fans Voice Frustration Over Continued Schedule Interruptions & Lack Of A Backup Plan

As General Hospital fans wait to see whether a new episode will air on Thursday or not, many are taking to Twitter to voice their frustrations over the situation. The Trump impeachment hearings and trial have thrown quite a few wrenches into the GH schedule and viewers are upset that ABC hasn’t come up with an alternative approach.

New episodes of General Hospital were pushed out both Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. Usually, there has been some kind of heads-up shared on social media that a shift could be on the way. By the looks of things, nothing new has been shared by ABC or GH online ahead of when much of the country would get to see the next show on Thursday.

When an update was shared on Wednesday, after the usual time slot for much of the country, the wording seemed to suggest that fans should expect a hiatus as the impeachment trial continues. However, there doesn’t seem to have been a clear, decisive decision made and shared with fans at this point.

As General Hospital fans wait for a firm update of some nature, many are chatting and posting about the situation on Twitter. It seems that most viewers would prefer that ABC find alternate ways to provide the preempted episodes rather than simply push things out.

“#GH finally has people wanting to watch the show but now they aren’t airing it or offering an alternative,” noted one frustrated fan.

“ABC, @GeneralHospital could easily be aired overnight or on alternative digital channels, not just on ABC.com and Hulu. There is no good reason to keep #GH off the air for weeks at a time. #SaveOurSoap” wrote someone else.

“#GH @ABC7 @ABC Is there anyplace we can watch @GeneralHospital this trial can take forever. You’re setting a storyline for sweeps yet there’s nowhere to watch AND you’re not updating us like you promised you would. There are places to watch the impeachment but not GH please!” begged another upset viewer.

Numerous General Hospital fans are noting that ABC doesn’t seem to be cutting into their primetime coverage to show the impeachment trial, even though the Senate proceedings have been running late into the evening. Others note that CBS and NBC seem to be figuring out ways to keep things moving forward with their soaps versus seemingly going on an unspecified hiatus.

General Hospital spoilers have teased that there are major developments on the way with the next new episode. Not only will fans have a lot to absorb with the show that was originally slated to air on Tuesday, but SheKnows Soaps has teased that this one will lay the groundwork for some major action in the weeks ahead.

When will fans get new episodes of General Hospital again? Will ABC come up with a plan to give viewers what they seem to be asking for rather than push the episodes out indefinitely? For now, it looks like everybody will simply have to stay tuned for additional information.