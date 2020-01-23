‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Mariah Takes Charge With Faith

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, January 23 brings an ultimatum from Victoria to Billy while Nikki plans a big surprise for Victor. Plus, Amanda questions Nate and Elena’s relationship, and Mariah takes Faith to collect her things from boarding school.

In the past two days, Y&R was preempted due to President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the United States Senate. Still, today it aired as scheduled with the following announcement across the bottom: “Today’s original episode of The Young and the Restless may be interrupted for CBS News impeachment coverage. Go to CBS.com or CBS All-Access later today to watch the entire episode.”

Sharon (Sharon Case) worried about Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) not returning to boarding school, and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) reassured her. Sharon felt that now everything is revolving around her cancer. Then, Rey got called into work, and Sharon told him she was okay for him to leave.

At Nick’s (Joshua Morrow), Faith made plans to retrieve her things from boarding school and enroll in Walnut Grove. Nick offered to take her, but Mariah (Camryn Grimes) wanted to make it a sister’s trip. Later, Nick and Mariah went to the Ranch to let them know about Faith staying home this semester. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) offered the use of Newman’s jet to get her things. Nikki offered to take Faith, but Mariah said she was doing it.

Before that, Nikki revealed her plans for Newman Enterprises’ 50th anniversary to Victor. She already mailed out the invitations and everything. Later, Nikki and Victor discussed how happy they were that Nick would have Faith home for a while. Then they talked about Billy (Jason Thompson) causing Victoria (Amelia Heinle) heartache again.

Faith was at Sharon’s and Faith apologized for being gone when Sharon started getting sick. Before she left, Sharon reassured Faith that she was diagnosed early and would fight cancer. Later, after Faith and Mariah left, Nick gave Sharon a necklace that Faith bought for her. It said “faith, hope, and love.”

At Crimson Lights, Nate (Sean Dominic) met Elena (Brytni Sarpy), and she talked to him about a mobile clinic for New Hope until the one in the building was up and running. Nate was on board. Amanda (Mishael Morgan) stopped by their table, and Elena looped her in on the details too. Later, Amanda assumed that Nate and Elena had dated, but Nate set her straight. He said no adult would date somebody after a family member had dated them.

Finally, Billy (Jason Thompson) wanted Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to discuss things, so she threw down her coat and purse and addressed the situation. Victoria gave Billy an ultimatum — continue with therapy, or they weren’t going to make it.