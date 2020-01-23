Meghan King Edmonds Looks Back On Fight With Jim Over Their Nanny, Admits She Feared He’d Get Physical

The 'RHOC' star split from Jim Edmonds in October.

Meghan King Edmonds opened up about the moments that led up to her estranged husband Jim Edmonds‘ October divorce filing during an appearance on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast earlier this week.

After claiming Jim is now dating a woman they once hooked up with together, as The Inquisitr previously reported, the ex-Real Housewives of Orange County star claimed she first learned that Jim had filed documents to end their marriage hours after she accused him of having an inappropriate relationship with one of their nannies.

“I found out because a tabloid printed an article that Jim had filed for divorce. It all happened very quickly,” Meghan explained, according to a video shared on YouTube on January 23.

According to Meghan, she and Jim butted heads on the morning after their five-year anniversary after she confronted him about his relationship with their nanny, Carly. As she recalled, a fight erupted between them, which prompted Carly to leave their home before Meghan called the cops.

“I got scared of Jim, that he was going to become physical with me. He was very upset,” Meghan explained of her decision to call the police.

After the police arrived to their property, Meghan said Jim packed his bags and was sure to go through her purse and take the credit card she was used to using. As she explained, he didn’t want her to have any access to his money, despite the fact that they share three children together, including three-year-old daughter Aspen and one-year-old twin sons Hayes and Hart.

Jim also took the hard drive from his computer and a pair of Chanel boots he had purchased her on their five-year wedding anniversary the previous day.

After noticing that Meghan had pointed out that her parents were in the house at the time of her confrontation with Jim, Heather asked her why they were present. In turn, Meghan explained to Heather that she wanted to have her mother at her house in case things got heated during her planned conversation with Jim.

As for what prompted Meghan’s chat with Jim, she told Heather that she caught him in “another lie” that morning and wanted to talk with both him and Carly.

While Meghan has spoken about Jim’s allegedly inappropriate relationship with Carly in the past, both he and Carly, as well as Jim’s daughter, Hayley Edmonds, have all denied that Jim’s relationship with the nanny was anything but professional.