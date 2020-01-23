Kourtney Kardashian Goes ‘Gothic Minnie’ In Emo Disney Selfie

Kourtney Kardashian shared a selfie on Instagram on Thursday, January 23, wearing Minnie Mouse ears made of black tulle, complete with a partial veil covering her forehead. The fashion statement, which Kourtney said was a “gothic” look of the famous Disney character, looked stunning on the reality TV star.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked ultra glamorous in a satin black shirt with a collar. The Minnie ears sparkled in the light, as they were fitted with black rhinestones as piping around the outside of the ears, and filled in with black and silver rhinestones on the inside of the ovals. Sheer tulle, in a criss-cross pattern, covered the ears. Her partial veil, which fell just above her eyebrows, was made of the fabric as well.

Kourtney’s dark brows were shaped to perfection and framed her face perfectly. She wore a subtle smoky eye on her eyelids, with the shadow progressing from a slight charcoal gray to a golden rose hue as it went up her lids, stopping at her brow bone. Her lashes were long and luxurious, and accentuated her brown eyes. She squinted her eyes slightly as she “smized” for the camera.

Her sun-kissed skin was brushed with an orange-pink blush. As she puckered her lips, her cheekbones popped. She wore a nude gloss on her lips.

Kourtney’s licorice-colored hair was parted in the middle, and cascaded down her back in messy waves. She appeared to be lying on a bed.

Needless to say, Kourtney’s 86 million Instagram followers loved haute couture Minnie, and they let their feelings be known in the comment section. In less than an hour, the post racked up more than 276,000 likes and over 1,400 comments.

“Modern Minnie Mouse much,” one fan replied.

“Morticia Minnie,” another user said, referencing the matriarch of the Addams Family.

“Minnie has never looked this good,” gushed a follower, adding a heart-eye and crown emoji for emphasis.

Though it was unclear where Kourtney obtained the ears, there are two possible ways: Earlier this week, Kourtney went to Disneyland alongside daughter Penelope, sister Kylie Jenner, niece Stormi Webster, Travis Scott, mom Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, and more. She could have also gotten them from niece Chicago West’s recent Minnie Mouse-themed birthday party.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kourtney’s Instagram recently made headlines after she posted a photo another selfie, this time in an orange bodysuit. When one fan questioned if she was pregnant, she replied, “No, I wish.”