Canadian Teenager Calls Police To Report That The Fake I.D. They Purchased Never Came

An Ontario teenager called the police to complain that a fake I.D. that he or she ordered never came, CTV News reports. Canadian police are using this incident as a teachable moment to underscore the dangers not only of trying to acquire fake I.D.’s, but also of sending your personal information to strangers over the internet.

The teenager told police he or she saw an ad for fake I.D.s on social media, and sent an undisclosed amount of money, plus their personal information, to the seller.

“(They) forwarded an undisclosed amount of money in order to get that identification. Unfortunately, that identification never arrived,” said Ontario Provincial Police Const. Ed Sanchuk, via Global News.

Police are treating this incident as a fraud case, although whether or not that means that the teenager will himself or herself face criminal charges remains unclear, as of this writing.

Police are using this incident as an opportunity to teach about the dangers of sending personal information to strangers — especially obvious lawbreakers — over the internet. The teenager not only lost his or her money in an alleged scheme to get a fake I.D., but their personal information as well. That could come back to haunt them later in life.

“Sending your personal and identifying information to an unknown individual or fake ID business opens the door to someone stealing your identity,” Sanchuk said.

Further, police are also warning Canadians to be vigilant about sending their money online in general. Specifically, if the seller is overseas, has few or no reviews, or offers a deal that’s too good to be true, then think twice about sending money or information. And of course, if the seller is offering something illegal, like contraband or fake I.D.’s, that right there should be a warning sign, as the person is already flouting the law.

Further, police note that Canadian young people may have their eyes on scoring fake I.D.’s, either so they can drive, go to bars and purchase alcohol, or travel to the U.S. without a parent or guardian. Don’t do it, police warn.

This is not the first time that a youngster has made the news for how they allegedly used their fake I.D.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, an Iowa man allegedly tried to enter an Iowa City bar using a novelty Hawaii “driver’s license” that bore the name “McLovin’.” Both the name and the novelty I.D. card are references to a scene in the 2007 movie Superbad, in which a teenager tries to purchase liquor with the obviously-fake I.D.