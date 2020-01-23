Hot YouTuber Casi Davis Flashes Her Round Booty In Barely-There White Bathing Suit On Instagram

Casi Davis got pulses racing in a skimpy bathing suit for her latest Instagram pic. The hot YouTube star published the racy photo of herself to her feed on Wednesday.

In the revealing snap, Casi thrust her round booty into the spotlight as she posed with her back to the camera in the stringing white one-piece. The sexy suit featured a high-cut on the hips and a thong bottom to flash all of the blond bombshell’s enviable curves.

Casi’s beach look showcased her toned arms, tiny waist, curvy hips, pert derriere, and long, lean legs. The model stood with her feet in the water and one hand on a large boulder next to her to keep her balance.

Her other hand went up to her head, where she wore her long, golden locks styled in natural-looking waves that cascaded down her back.

Casi’s face was mostly hidden in the snap, but her profile revealed that she was wearing some black mascara and sporting defined eyebrows. She also appeared to include pink blush to highlight her cheekbones to complete the glam look.

In the background of the photo, a gorgeous blue sky complete with white, fluffy clouds can be seen. Bits and piece of the ocean and some boats are also visible. In the caption, the model told her fans that she had trips planned for the next week.

Meanwhile, Casi’s over 1.2 million followers couldn’t get enough of the cheeky photo, and clicked the like button over 59,000 times while leaving nearly 500 comments on the snap in less than 24 hours after it’s posting.

“What a beautiful, beautiful photo,” one of Casi’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“You are a goddess. So stunning that perfect body,” another adoring fan stated.

“You’ve got one the best bodies,” a third social media user gushed.

“This girl is one of the most beautiful women on the earth. Model or not. She is so stunning and I look forward to each and every one of her amazing and sexy posts,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casi is no stranger to showing off her flawless figure in skimpy swimwear. Earlier this week, the model looked smoking hot in a double pink bikini update, which showcased the suit from both the front and back sides.

The bikini was also a thong that featured a good look at her booty, and Casi Davis’ fans certainly took notice. To date, the picture has raked in more than 42,000 likes and over 420 comments for the stunning Instagram model.