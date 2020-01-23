Daisy Keech Poses In The Sand In Tiny White Bikini On Instagram

Famous Instagram face Daisy Keech heated up her account on Thursday with a new post from her Caribbean vacation. In the sultry shot, the model posed on her knees in the sand as she rocked a tiny, white two-piece.

The photo showed Daisy kneeling down next to a sand mound at an unknown beach. In the background, the stunning blue waves could be seen crashing onto the shore. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as Daisy soaked up the rays in a bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Daisy’s look included a triangle-shaped top that plunged into her busty chest and barely contained her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. In addition, the top included long strings at the bottom that wrapped around Daisy’s tiny waist and accentuated her hourglass figure.

Daisy’s rock-hard abs were on full display between the top and a matching thong. The front sat low on the stunner’s waist to fully expose her tummy, while the sides tied up high on her hips and emphasized her shapely thighs and legs. From this angle, a hint of Daisy’s pert derriere was also on display.

Daisy accessorized the look with a small pair of gold hoop earrings. She also wore a pink and gray, silky scarf over her long, blond hair, which fell down her shoulders in messy curls. A few strands were left out to frame her face, and they blew over her eyes in the wind. The model also rocked a full face of makeup that included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, thick lashes, and a peach color on her full lips.

Daisy kneeled down next to the sand mound and placed her hands on the mound in front of her, squeezing her chest further out of her top. She arched her back to emphasize her figure and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

Daisy’s post garnered more than 64,000 likes and just over 500 comments in half an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“I need your body omg,” one fan said.

“You’re so freakin pretty,” another user added with pink hearts.

“Wowww my favorite pic of you yet girl!” said a third fan with fire emoji.

Daisy appears to be having a great time as she soaks up the tropical sun on her getaway. She’s been sure to keep her Instagram feed updated with photos of her fun. Earlier this week, the babe shared an image of herself rocking a tiny, butterfly-patterned two-piece as she posed in the sand once more.