Conservatives Attack Donald Trump In Shocking Ad: ‘It’s Time For President Pence’

As the impeachment trial against Donald Trump heats up, some prominent conservatives are calling for the president to step aside and let Vice President Mike Pence lead the country. In a shocking 30-second video, Defending Democracy Together, a conservative organization led by Bill Kristol, the ad calls for President Pence because “at least its an improvement” over the current leadership.

According to Mediaite, the ad opens with an attack on Trump, citing recent controversies that have plagued the president, including his interaction with Ukraine that has become the focus of the impeachment proceedings against him.

“Mike Pence doesn’t brag about sexually assaulting women; Mike Pence doesn’t pressure foreign governments to investigate his political rivals,” the ad says. “Mike Pence doesn’t mock and make fun of people with handicaps.”

The video shows clips of the president bragging about grabbing women, saying Ukraine should investigate the Bidens, and the president mocking a person with a disability.

“Donald Trump is being impeached. Its time for President Pence, at least its an improvement.”

Along with the video, the group launched a website with the address PresidentPence.com, labeling the current VP as “bland, boring, completely typical, ordinary conservative Republican from Indiana.”

The website also features a picture of Kristol, who is an outspoken Trump critic, wearing a red hat styled like Trumps’ infamous Make America Great Again hats. This one reads “Mike’s Alright Given Alternative.”

While the ad and website makes it clear that Pence isn’t the person they would pick given a choice, it champions the vice president as the inevitable result if Trump is impeached by the Senate in the currently ongoing trial.

“If the Senate does its duty, they’ll make him the next president of the United States,” the website reads.

Kristol promoted the new ad on his Twitter account, tagging Pence and Trump.

Trump is currently facing an impeachment trial by the Senate, though he is expected to be acquitted along party lines. He is accused of obstructing Congress and abusing the power of his office in the two articles of impeachment passed by the House after a whistleblower alerted government leaders to the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he called on the Eastern European leader to investigate his chief political rival.

Trump has called the impeachment trial a hoax and a political attack.

While Pence has largely stayed out of the spotlight during the trial, his Chief of Staff recently remarked that Trump was impeached by progressives because he was “winning in so many ways,” including building up the military, lowering taxes and fostering a strong economy.