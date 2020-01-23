Australian Bombshell Georgia Gibbs Shows Off Killer Body In Sports Bra & Leggings

Georgia Gibbs shared a new update to her Instagram account in which she shows off her fit physique to her 718,000 fans, and they are loving it.

On Wednesday, January 22, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media app to post a couple of photos of herself in workout clothes as she promotes Think!, an Australian brand of health snack products.

In the photos, Gibbs is sitting on a wooden stool with a bright blue top as she holds a protein bar from the brand. The model is outdoors in front of a glass window that looks to be from a shop. The reflection on the glass puts Gibbs on an urban setting, though she did not say where the picture was taken.

Gibbs is rocking a two-piece workout set in military green, white and beige. The sports bra has two thick straps that go over her shoulders. The top also features a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting her ample cleavage front and center. The bra is mainly white, with a thick band in green at the bottom and one in beige in the middle.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model teamed her top with a pair of matching yoga pants that sit just above her bellybutton. The stretchy fabric of the leggings hug her lower body closely, highlighting Gibbs’ wide hips and contrasting them with her slender midsection.

Gibbs kept things simple, choosing to accessorize her look with a simple gold chain around her neck. Her golden locks are parted in the middle and styled down in straight strands that fall over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her chest.

Both snapshots show Gibbs wearing the same outfit and in the same location. In the first shot, Gibbs has her head tilted as she smiles at the camera. She is holding the protein bar near her lap. In the second, the model is taking the bar to her face as she winks at the onlooker.

Gibbs’ fans were quick to show their love for the post. In under a day of going live, the photos garnered more than 10,500 likes and upwards of 85 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their admiration for Gibbs, showering her with compliments and raving about her beauty.

“Loooove this outfit on youuu,” one user chimed in.

“Hey beautiful! Love your hair!” replied another one, including a sparkle emoji at the end of the comment.

“O M G stoppppppp,” a third fan raved, adding a series of red heart after the words.