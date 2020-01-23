Jordyn Woods Shows Off Curvy Derriere In Skintight Black Mini Dress And Stiletto Boots

Jordyn Woods flaunted her curvy figure in the latest photo series on her Instagram page. In the three-photo update, the media personality/entrepreneur rocked a skintight black mini-dress. Jordyn paired the flattering frock with a cropped sporty black jacket that featured eye-catching silver zipper details. She also wore black stiletto boots with zippers that matched her jacket’s. The 22-year-old beauty wore her hair straight in the photo and it cascaded past her waist. She wore neutral-toned eyeshadow with dark liner and mascara for her makeup look.

Jordyn was pictured from behind in each photo, which made her butt hard to ignore. She also sent smoldering modelesque stares at the camera as well which likely also captured lots of her followers’ attention.

As of this writing, the post has accumulated over 500,000 likes and more than 3,000 people have commented on it. In those comments, fans seemed in awe of Jordyn’s physical beauty.

‘How can you hate on this beautiful woman,” one commenter wrote. “She is super fine.”

There were also lots of comments that focused on her butt and legs which seemed to be the photos’ star attractions.

“That thing is sitting,” another added, in reference to Jordyn’s eyecatching backside.

Others seemed to imagine that Jordyn was their significant other.

“Baby please come home I miss you so much,” an enamored fan commented.

Some also credited her gym routine for helping her to transform her body likely because she’s posted videos of her workouts before.

But there was a segment of the comment section who inserted their speculation that Jordyn may have had cosmetic surgery to enhance her curvy figure.

“Who was your surgeon?” one Instagram user asked. Jordyn has not responded to the comment as of this writing.

This hardly the first time that Jordyn has shown off her booty in a mini-dress on Instagram. In a previous photo uploaded to the platform in November of last year, Jordyn wore a curve-hugging brown design from fast-fashion retailer Shein that attracted over 700,000 likes and more than 5,000 comments. The flattering almost knee-length dress featured ruching down the center at the back that further accentuated the roundness of Jordyn’s booty. She kept her makeup mostly neutral in this photo as well but added a pop of glossy color with her lipstick.

In the caption, Jordyn told fans that she loved the fall and asked them if they did too, but it’s hard to imagine that any of her followers were thinking of the seasons when they looked at her photo.